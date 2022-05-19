Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. The Houston Dynamo played well on Wednesday night but were unable to pick up any points, falling to the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Let’s dive into the individual performances from this match. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 7

Clark made 3 saves on 4 shots and got a hand on Raul Ruidiaz’s goal. Steve also completed 91% of his passes on the night. The defense, as a whole, did well to hold Seattle’s first choice lineup to 1 goal.

Sam Junqua – 7

With Adam Lundkvist suspended it was Sam Junqua who got the start at left back. Junqua is blossoming into a good MLS player. Against Seattle he completed 90% of his passes and had 5 progressive passes and 10 progressive carries.

Ethan Bartlow – 6

Teenage Hadebe also had to miss Wednesday’s match with a suspension and Bartlow started in his place at center back. Bartlow wasn’t involved defensively nearly as much as Hadebe is, picking up just 1 tackle and 3 clearances.

Tim Parker – 6

All Ruidiaz needs in a match is one good chance and he will hurt you. The Seattle striker was able to lose Parker and Bartlow just long enough to score the game’s only goal. Parker, otherwise, played a solid game in keeping the Sounders attack (mostly) at bay)

Zeca – 6

Junqua and Zeca were both tasked with getting into the attack and both did a good job. Zeca’s passing numbers weren’t as good as Sam’s, but he did lead the team with 15 progressive carries and 7 progressive passes.

Darwin Ceren – 7

Matias Vera has yet to return from absence, but Ceren has filled in quite well in his stead. Ceren completed all 3 of his dribble attempts, connected on 56 of 60 passes, and had 27 pressures (11 more than the second highest on the team).

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 4

For the second game in a row, the Dynamo picked up a red card in the first half. Both of Coco’s yellows were just not smart. His second yellow that saw him sent off, while it may be soft, you can’t grab an attacker on a counter, especially when you’ve already been booked. Carrasquilla will now miss Sunday’s game against LA Galaxy.

Darwin Quintero – 7

Whatever fountain of youth Darwin is frequenting, he should let me know where it is. Quintero created several chances, 8 shot-creating actions and 0.4 expected assists, but the Dynamo just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Memo Rodriguez – 6

After a really strong performance on Saturday, Memo dropped off some Wednesday. He recorded one wayward shot and set up 2 shots for teammates. Memo is getting more freedom on the field and is starting to take advantage of it, just less-so in this match.

Fafa Picault – 6

Tyler Pasher replaced Picault after an hour and the two had the same exact passing stats, 14 completions on 19 attempts. Fafa only had 3 progressive carries and no successful dribbles. Not the best game from the winger who is usually causing havoc on the outside.

Sebastian Ferreira – 6

Looking at the ratings of the wingers you can tell why Sebas had an off game. Without many chances to score he did turn to more of a provider role with 6 shot-creating actions and 0.2 expected assists.

Subs

Beto Avila – 7

The kid just looks electric when he steps on the field. Beto made a great run to get a shot on target but was denied by Stefan Frei. The more Avila plays the more comfortable he looks. MLS doesn’t look like such a steep learning curve for him, and that is very promising for the future.

Tyler Pasher – 6

I said this in a previous ratings article but when Pasher is on the bench you wish he would start. When he starts, you wish he would be on the bench. This was another solid performance in a sub role, something that may honestly be his best fit.

Thor Ulfarsson – 5

Thor played 19 minutes and didn’t attempt a pass. He needs a goal in the worst way and sooner or later you have to think a Dynamo 2 appearance may be in the cards. The only issue there, who would be the Dynamo’s back up number 9 behind Ferreira?

Thiago – N/A

Thiago came on in stoppage time and didn’t get a chance to impact the game at all.