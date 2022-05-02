Dynamo vs Austin FC - Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1-10 scale. Saturday, the Houston Dynamo fell to Austin FC 2-1 at PNC Stadium after taking an early lead. Another loss to an in-state rival calls for another brief player ratings. Let’s dive in. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 6

Clark made 3 saves and conceded 2 goals. Austin’s first goal was a tap-in because of poor marking and their second was just a solid strike into the top corner.

Adam Lundkvist – 7

Three successful dribbles, a goal-creating action, and Lundy got an assist on the Ferreira goal. Add in 4 tackles and an interception and it was another solid game for Houston’s Swedish left back.

Teenage Hadebe – 6

Ethan Bartlow returned to the bench as Hadebe finished serving his suspension. Teenage and Parker were both very busy this game with several defensive actions for both center backs.

Tim Parker - 5

Parker had a very good chance in front of goal in the first half, missing wide on a shot that was 0.57 xG. Tim had poor passing numbers, missing on ten of his attempts.

Griffin Dorsey – 4

Last week I talked about Dorsey continuing to play well and keeping Zeca on the bench. I’m going to say the opposite this week. Leaving Daniel Pereira wide open at the back post for Austin’s first goal was a massive mistake.

Memo Rodriguez – 6

With Matias Vera out injured, Memo got the start at center midfield. Memo is a very different player than Mati, he only attempted 14 passes and completed them all, but he had an alright game. Alright isn’t really cutting it on this team, though.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 6

This was one of Coco’s worst performances for the Dynamo. He completed just 19 passes and had 2 tackles. Maybe it was not having Vera alongside him, but this was a game Carrasquilla will look to move on from quickly.

Darwin Quintero – 6

The pressure machine, Quintero had 18 more this game. Darwin missed a very good chance to double the Dynamo lead early in the first half that could have completely changed the game.

Fafa Picault – 6

I feel like I am giving everyone a 6 but, there really was a lot of just ok performances on Saturday. Fafa had one shot from distance late in the first half and only completed 1 dribble attempt.

Tyler Pasher – 5

On the Dynamo Theory podcast last week, I said Pasher was one of those players who when he is on the bench you wish he was starting and when he starts you wish he was on the bench. Same thing again this weekend.

Sebastian Ferreira – 6

Yes, Sebas scored from midfield. It was an amazing goal that will be in the running for the best goal of the season. He was mostly quiet the remainder of the match. He needs to continue improving but he has also got to get help from somewhere.

Subs

Corey Baird - 4

I don’t really know what to say about Baird anymore. Other than, the Dynamo need to improve their wing options. Hello, Thiago.

Darwin Ceren - 5

See Baird, Corey. This team needs better depth in the worst way.

Zeca - 6

Zeca looked comfortable on the right side linking up with fellow Brazilian Thiago. It would be nice to see him get a full game in against MLS competition soon.

Thiago– 6

With the way the wings are playing of late, I would expect Thiago to start getting a lot more first team minutes. He looked lively in his appearance, wanting to take defenders on and link up with teammates.

Thor Ulfarsson - 5

Thor had two of the biggest chances of the match in his short 14 minutes on the field. The rookie had the highest xG of anyone in the match with 0.79. He needs a goal badly and Dynamo 2 might be a good option to help with that. The only problem, that would leave zero striker depth on the first team.