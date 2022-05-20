Dynamo 2 players spend off day with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

With no game this weekend, the Houston Dynamo 2 players have some free time on their hands. Captain Talen Maples, defender Mujeeb Murana, midfielder Jacob Evans, and midfielder Paulo Lima spent their off day on Thursday trying their hands at a different sport.

The Dynamo 2 players were out at Constellation Field, the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The players and players from the Space Cowboys tested their skills in each other’s respective sports. The Dynamo Dos guys got a chance to take some batting practice on the field and then played some soccer with their new baseball buddies out in the outfield grass.

Dynamo 2 will return to Constellation Field in a couple weeks when the Space Cowboys host Dynamo FC and Dash night on June 2nd against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Head coach Kenny Bundy will throw out the first pitch before the game and the team will be recognized on the field. You can get tickets to that game here.

We got to spend time with the guys on their day out with the Space Cowboys and you can check out a photo gallery of the day below. We want to give a big thanks to Sebastian Salazar for taking all these photos for us.