The Houston Dynamo vs the LA Galaxy: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the LA Galaxy
What
Houston Dynamo FC have been up and down in their form recently given a congested schedule. Earlier in the week they fell to the Seattle Sounders and now are on the road to California to take on the LA Galaxy. The Dynamo have been hovering around their expectations for the season given a 2021 last place Western Conference finish as they currently are just below the playoff line in 8th. The Galaxy have been better currently occupying the 5th place spot, but are just 5 points above Houston overall. For a deeper dive into the game ahead, check out our things to look for article.
When
May 22nd at 7:00 PM CT
How to watch
California dreamin'— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 22, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TeleXitos
@TudnRadio 93.3
https://t.co/JFs7z3rJOb@fuboTV | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/bAFU8EFw1a
Your Predicted Lineups
Lineups
Okay, fellas, now let's get in formation.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/WAFgq3UlZO— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 22, 2022
Presenting tonight’s XI for #LAvHOU ✨#LAGalaxy x @ModeloUSA— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 22, 2022
