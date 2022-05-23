Sebastian Ferreira and Steve Clark named to MLS Team of the Week

Forward Sebastian Ferreira and goalkeeper Steve Clark have been named to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 13. Sebas opened the scoring in the Houston Dynamo’s 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday night, chipping keeper Jonathan Bond and slotting into the empty net. Ferreira also added two assists on the night, on Tyler Pasher and Thor Ulfarsson’s goals. This is Ferreira’s second Team of the Week honor this season.

Ferreira was also named Player of the Week in MLS for his performance. Sebas is the first Dynamo player to win Player of the Week since Cubo Torres did it in April of 2017. Ferreira joins Will Bruin in 2011 as the only Dynamo players to win the honor in their first season in Major League Soccer.

Clark was named to the bench after making 6 saves and keeping a clean sheet against a Galaxy side that put up 1.34 expected goals. Clark spoke after the match about the team’s performance. “Well obviously, coming here is a challenge,” he said. “Everyone knows that, so to come away with the result, a shutout and a 3-0 win, it feels really good. Defensively, we were under pressure for parts of the game, but everyone stood tall. A real team performance and we’ve been pushing so it feels good to get that to get that result.”

The full Team of the Week is below.

After the match, head coach Paulo Nagamura spoke about Ferreira’s performance and how he is continuing to improve. “We’ve been talking and it’s funny because every postgame press conference, every game there is a question about Sebastian Ferreria and I think I’ve been telling everyone in the press conference that we have to be patient,” Nagamura told the media in his post match press conference. “There is more to come. He is evolving slowly. Today, he played his best game of the year. I think he was very effective, very strong, created a lot of combination play, had a great finish on his goal. So, that’s why we brought him here. I still believe there is room for improvement but I’m very, very pleased with his performance tonight.”

Ferreria and Clark are the fifth and sixth Houston Dynamo players named to the Team of the Week this season. Darwin Quintero received the honors in Week 3, Fafa Picault in Week 5, Sebastian Ferreira in Week 6, and Adalberto Carrasquilla made the bench in Week 11.