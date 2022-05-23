Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. The Houston Dynamo put in a dominating performance on Sunday night, beating the LA Galaxy 3-0 on the road. A game like that deserves some huge ratings, so here we go. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 9

Clark came up huge, especially in the first half to keep LA off the score sheet. The Dynamo keeper had 6 saves, some of the spectacular variety and kept a clean sheet, despite the Galaxy putting up 1.3 expected goals. The performance landed Clark on the bench for the MLS Team of the Week.

Adam Lundkvist – 8

After being suspended in the midweek, Lundy came back and didn’t miss a beat. Adam had a remarkable 8 tackles, and 8 interceptions to go along with 82.5% passing percentage. You can’t ask for much more out of your left back.

Teenage Hadebe – 7

Teenage was also suspended against Seattle and came back into the lineup with a strong effort. Hadebe put in work on the back line with 4 blocks and 5 interceptions. His perfectly timed tackle also led to the counter on Ferreira’s goal.

Tim Parker – 7

Cool as you like. That’s a perfect way to describe Parker. The captain kept the defense organized in front of Clark and helped shut down the Galaxy. Parker completed 23 of 25 pass attempts.

Zeca – 7

The Brazilian didn’t have his usual attacking heavy game, but he played well on the defensive end. Zeca had a team high 7 blocks and pitched in with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions. Find you a right back that can do both, and it looks like the Dynamo have.

Darwin Ceren – 8

When did Darwin Ceren become prime Sergio Busquets? Look, we’re not complaining. Ceren has put in shift after shift over the last week and seems to be playing better with each match. 86% passing, 3 shot-creating actions, 4 tackles, 6 interceptions, 3 blocks. What can’t Ceren do right now?

Matias Vera – 7

Mati returned from his absence with a prototypical Vera game. 17 of 18 passes completed, 25 pressures, and contributions in every defensive stat. That is what the Argentine is going to give you and the Dynamo will gladly take it every week.

Memo Rodriguez – 7

With Darwin Quintero given the night off, Memo was called on to fill the attacking midfield role. Memo has played a number of roles for the Dynamo, and he continues to put out solid performances, wherever he is asked to play. Memo had a shot on goal and 0.3 expected assists from 4 shot-creating actions.

Thor Ulfarsson – 8

You never forget your first, and what a first it was for Thor. After missing a much easier chance a few minutes earlier, Thor opened his account in Major League Soccer with a thunderbolt, after multiple stepovers in the box to lull his defender to sleep.

Corey Baird – 5

Baird makes good runs, and he is very solid defensively but man, does he leave somethings to be desired offensively. Ferreira cleaned up his miss early in the match and then Baird somehow managed to put a shot near the corner flag after a great ball from Thor. Put Baird in front of net at practice this week and just let him shoot till the sun goes down.

Sebastian Ferreira – 9

What a match from the Designated Player striker. Ferreira had a goal and two assists and might have even had a bigger game. The Paraguyan finished with 1.0 expected goals and 6 shot-creating actions as well as a very impressive 4 goal-creating actions. Sebas is finding his form, watch out MLS.

Subs

Tyler Pasher – 8

The Canadian came on in the 56th minute for Baird and just two minutes later he doubled the Dynamo lead with a screamer from outside the box. Pasher’s goal is up for MLS Goal of the Week. That’s how you make an impact off the bench.

Ethan Bartlow – 6

Bartlow came out at the same time as Pasher to help hold onto the one goal lead. After Pasher made it a two-goal lead, it was a little easier to breathe for Bartlow and the defense. Ethan put up 11 pressures and 2 tackles in his 35 minutes on the field.

Daniel Steres – 6

Bring on all the defenders! Steres returned to the lineup after missing a while with injury and was another defender added to the mix after Houston went up 3-0. Bartlow came on for Memo and Steres came on for Vera, meaning the Dynamo were in what could be described as a 6-3-1 formation to finish out the win.

Beto Avila – 6

12 pressures in 21 minutes from your winger. Put in a shift, kid. That’s how you not only earn more minutes but also tons of respect from your teammates.

Griffin Dorsey – N/A

Dorsey came on in stoppage time. He didn’t do much as far as on-field performance, but Glenn Davis made a good mention of this on the broadcast. Dorsey and Zeca embraced during the substitution and it just goes to show the kind of person and professional Dorsey is.