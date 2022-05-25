Breakfast Links - May 25, 2022

It’s match day for both the Dynamo and Dynamo 2. Busy day of soccer, let’s get to the links.

Houston

Coming off a great win over LA Galaxy over the weekend, it’s time for the Houston Dynamo to translate what was done in Carson, CA to Kansas City as the Dynamo travel to face SKC for the Round of 16 for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The winner of this match will go up against the winner of the match up between Minnesota United FC and Omaha Union. You can catch tonight’s match on ESPN+ (No area blackouts :)). It starts at 7:30 PM, don't be late.

As you watch the match you might find yourself watching the MLS Player of The Week in Sebastian Ferreira. After amazing performances, and great ratings by our own Dustyn Richardson, Sebastian and Steve “The Wall” Clark were also part of the MLS Team of the Week.

DynaDos will get their chance to keep their position at the top of the table in their conference . They currently sit in that second spot right under North Texas SC, but with a game in hand that will take place tonight. The ball will start rolling at 8 PM and it will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com

If you haven't already, go check out Soccer Matters with Glenn Davis. Last week Glenn had a great conversation with Houston Dash acting head coach Sarah Lowdon. This was a great opportunity to hear form the person in charge of leading the Dash as everything gets resolved with the head coaching position.

United States

MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos could be on his way to the English Premier League. According to reports, West Ham United will meet the $16 million asking price for New York City FC’s star striker. Castellanos was expected to leave during the January transfer window but has stayed in MLS for the beginning of this season. The English summer transfer window opens on June 10.

The roster for the USMNT is out as they get ready for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. They will face Grenada on June 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas and at El Salvador on June 14. All og this is in preparation for the 2022 World Cup that will take part in Qatar later on this year.

Around the World

As the Premier League comes to an end, the league awards are out. Jurgen Klopp, took the title of Manager of the Year. He will now try to finish the season with a Champions League trophy as the cherry on top.

Since we are on the subject, have you checked out the ball that will be used for the Champions League Final this week? A B-E-A-U-T-Y.