The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City - US Open Cup: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City
What
Houston Dynamo FC are flying coming off a spectacular road 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in a league match and appear to be coming into form. Houston reached the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after narrow wins over Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC. This time they’ll face a familiar foe in Sporting Kansas City. SKC has been fairly up and down in their last few matches like the Dynamo with their last being a draw on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kansas City’s previous Open Cup match was a thrilling win that went to extra time that saw SKC take it 4-2 over another Dynamo rival, FC Dallas. This is a win or go home game and if you want to read more about what to look for, check out our great preview here.
When
May 25th at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
We play tonight with our hearts firmly planted in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/j2bjnGCkm5— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 25, 2022
Lineups
Queremos La Copa.#HoldItDown | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/3OnWNQno33— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 25, 2022
The Starting XI.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 25, 2022
Marinos Tzionis is out tonight after suffering a minor knee injury.#SKCvHOU | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/I3EcL7h9c9
