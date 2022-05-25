 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City - US Open Cup: how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Round of 16 US Open Cup game between the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City

What

Houston Dynamo FC are flying coming off a spectacular road 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in a league match and appear to be coming into form. Houston reached the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after narrow wins over Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC. This time they’ll face a familiar foe in Sporting Kansas City. SKC has been fairly up and down in their last few matches like the Dynamo with their last being a draw on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kansas City’s previous Open Cup match was a thrilling win that went to extra time that saw SKC take it 4-2 over another Dynamo rival, FC Dallas. This is a win or go home game and if you want to read more about what to look for, check out our great preview here.

When

May 25th at 7:30 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups

