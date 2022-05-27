Breakfast Links - May 27, 2022

Friday is here. Another week is in the books. Here are your breakfast links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo saw their Lamar Hunt US Open Cup run come to an end midweek when Sporting Kansas City rallied back to get a 2-1 victory. After the loss there are no more Texas teams remaining in the competition. Now Paulo Nagamura and his team will look to gain more points before the upcoming international break. The Dynamo will face another road challenge, this time against Real Salt Lake. The match is set for Saturday at 8:30 PM CT in Rio Tinto. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash has been on fire lately, gaining 7 points in their last 3 matches, all road games by the way. Now the ladies will be home at PNC Stadium on Sunday night hosting North Carolina Courage. Let’s get bodies at the stadium and support our Dash. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 found success midweek by getting all 3 points in a close match against Real Monarchs. The boys will be off this weekend before returning to action in June. They are currently sitting at the top of the overall standings. Dale Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

MLS

Major League Soccer and adidas are once again raising awareness and inspiring action surrounding the impact of marine plastic waste, by featuring customized Primeblue uniforms made from a high-performance recycled material and Parley Ocean Plastic. The jerseys will be worn on field by MLS clubs May 27-29.

The 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup quarter finals are set. This year’s Cinderella team is not a Major League Soccer team, rather it’s USL 1’s very own Union Omaha. The Owls took down Minnesota United at Allianz Field to sneak into the next round where they will take on Sporting KC. Sigh.

Leeds United have agreed to sign US men’s national team winger and Philadelphia Union product Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg, the Premier League club announced Thursday. The Union will receive $5 million in their sell-on clause from the original deal that saw Aaronson join Salzburg in the winter of 2021. That brings the total package of that original deal to $14 million.

Around the World

This weekend the world will stop for a couple hours to watch who will be the UEFA Champions League winner between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Espanyol forward Luca Koleosho has accepted a call-up from Canada but has not closed the door on representing the United States men’s national team a source familiar with the situation has told ESPN. Koleosho, 17, became the youngest American-born player to debut in LaLiga last Sunday when he came on as a substitute in Espanyol’s season-ending goalless draw at Granada.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has called on fans to have patience with new manager Erik ten Hag, insisting that “success will not be achieved overnight.” Ten Hag officially took over on Monday after a season which saw United finish sixth in the Premier League and drop out of the Champions League.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune has hit back at his LaLiga counterpart Javier Tebas who attacked Paris Saint-Germain following Kylian Mbappe’s contract extension, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was ‘unacceptable’. Mbappe, who had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, rejected an offer to join the Spanish champions on a free transfer and extended his contract at PSG to 2025.