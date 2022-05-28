The Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake
What
It’s been a busy schedule for Houston Dynamo FC who have been on a roller coaster as far as results go. A surprise win over Nashville SC despite being a man down followed by a midweek loss to the Seattle Sounders. Then an away 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy before a midweek US Open Cup loss to Sporting Kansas City. This time Houston is back on the road to Rio Tinto to face Real Salt Lake who are in the top 4 of the Western Conference. Houston sits at the playoff cutoff line at 7th, but also had the midweek fixture while RSL did not. Heavy legs and playing away against a rested side at home could play into how well the Dynamo performs. For a more detailed look into what to look for, check out our great preview here.
When
May 28th at 8:30 PM CT
How to watch
Ready for more this evening— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 28, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TeleXitos
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL#DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/bmorw0ng8g
Lineups
For the oceans and for our city.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 29, 2022
Let's do this, Houston pic.twitter.com/DZ1ZCVlHmS
Here are the lads. #RSLvHOU | #RSL pic.twitter.com/2w6QwUcFDp— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 29, 2022
Loading comments...