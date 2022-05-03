Vote for the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for April 2022

April has come and gone as the MLS season continues to roll on. The Houston Dynamo have a tough slate of games coming up in May but, before we move onto the next month, let’s take a quick look back at April. It’s time for readers to vote on the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for April 2022.

We have chosen four nominees for you to choose from.

Steve Clark - Steve had a shutout against his former team, the Portland Timbers, and has kept the Dynamo in countless other games with some huge saves. The veteran has played every minute of the season so far in 2022.

Sebastian Ferreira - After a slow start to the season, Sebas came to life in April. The Paraguayan scored the first four goals of his Major League Soccer career, including a goal of the year worthy stunner from midfield against Austin.

Fafa Picault - Fafa continued his strong start to the season and carried it right into April. He picked up a brace on April 2 against Inter Miami and has been the Dynamo’s one consistent player on the wings this season.

Darwin Quintero - He scored two goals in March and he’s added two more in April. Darwin has been hot and cold this year but when he is on, there is no one else on the roster that can bring what the Scientist of Goals brings to the Dynamo.

Cast your vote below. Voting will close Friday at 7 PM CT.