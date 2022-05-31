Dynamo 2sday: DynaDos still top of the West

Welcome, welcome, it’s Tuesday, or as my family would say “Taco Tuesday”, and as everyone in the Dynamo Universe would say it's Dynamo 2sday. Thanks for coming back.

Houston Dynamo 2 traveled to Utah, the Beehive State, to take on Real Monarchs this past week. The Monarchs, who have had a rough time this year, were looking to get their first victory against one of the “top dogs” in this competition in Dynamo Dos, and it really showed. In a beautiful stadium with a gorgeous view, with the mountains in the background and as the sun was setting (which made it extremely hard to watch the game), the Utah team came out swinging. With the team, in FIFA terms, going super, extra, ultra offensive, the Monarchs were looking to surprise Dynamo 2 coming out of the gate. Monarchs had piled up 5 corner kicks in the first 20 minutes of play. The second half was leveled a bit more, as more space was given to the Dynamo to create more chances.

Ironically enough, in the 72nd minute of play off a corner kick from Juan Castilla, the Brazilian newcomer Micael dos Santos Silva found the ball in the middle of the box and scored his first goal of the season. This was all HD2 needed to win this match and continue to hold the lead in the league table. Also, quick shoutout to Joseph Farouz for his debut against SKC 2, and Diego Rosas and Logan Erb for their debuts against the Monarchs. Erb picked up first clean sheet in the 1-0 win.

After nine weeks of play the team sits at the peak of the of the MLS NEXT Pro standings. With a home record of 4-0-0, and a away record of 3-1-1, the Orange have accumulated a total of 22 points with an average of 2.44 points per game.

TOP OF THE WEST pic.twitter.com/6tsu2JC6Rc — Houston Dynamo 2 (@houstondynamo2) May 26, 2022

With these numbers, coach Kenny Bundy and the squad were recognized by the league with individual and team awards. Bundy earned the Coach of the Month award for April while team earned Club of the Month for the same month. This was the first awards for the league and they all ended up in Houston.

Coach Bundy had this to say about the awards received, “I think the Team of the Month is a great recognition of the work that the boys have put in. For me, that’s the most proud that any staff and the club could have when your team is recognized as the Team of the Month.”

The next match for Dynamo Dos will take place when they travel up to St. Louis to take on the “New Kids on the Block”, St. Louis City 2. The match will take place on June 4 at 7 PM and it will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.