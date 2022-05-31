Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. After a big 3-0 win last weekend, the Houston Dynamo played about as poorly as they have all season, falling to Real Salt Lake 3-0 Saturday night. This is not going to be fun to look back on so, let’s make it quick. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Michael Nelson – 5

Nelson got the call with Steve Clark out due to the birth of his child. Nelson made 3 saves on 6 shots and was not helped a lot by his defenders.

Adam Lundkvist – 7

The Dynamo left back actually had a pretty good game on an individual level. Lundkvist picked up 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 blocks, 5 progressive passes, and 7 progressive carries.

Teenage Hadebe – 5

Tim Parker – 5

Hadebe and Parker looked lost on too many occasions. Justen Glad’s goal in stoppage time off a set piece was a perfect example of this. A free header from six yards out should never happen.

Zeca – 4

If Hadebe and Parker looked lost, I’m not even sure how to describe Zeca. The Brazilian was caught forward on numerous occasions, allowing RSL to run players in behind him.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 6

Coco got another silly yellow card, meaning he will be suspended in the next MLS match against Orlando. The Panamanian has shown to be a great player, but he needs to work on picking up needless yellow cards.

Matias Vera – 5

Vera had no tackles and no interceptions. How is that even possible for him? He did a good job passing and moving the ball forward but zero defensive contribution from your d-mid is not ideal.

Memo Rodriguez – 6

Memo played in the number 10 role in the first half and then played more on the wing in the second half. He finished the match with 3 shots, 1 on-target, and 4 shot-creating actions. Memo also led the team in pressures (26) and tackles (6).

Beto Avila – 5

Beto had a couple of decent looks at goal but was unable to create much offensively. Avila is still young and developing, so he will have some off-days, but you can see the talent he has.

Corey Baird – 4

*insert shrug emoji*

Thor Ulfarsson – 6

Thor started at the number 9 with Sebastian Ferreira out and had his best chance of the match saved, right before he was subbed off. The rookie finished with 3 shots and just 21 touches.

Subs

Darwin Quintero – 6

45 minutes of Quintero was the highlight of the Dynamo’s offense. Darwin led the team with 5 shot-creating actions and had 0.5 expected assists.

Tyler Pasher – 5

The Canadian super-sub came on at half time with Quintero and missed a couple of chances to get the Dynamo on the board. His 0.3 expected goals were tied with Avila for highest on the team.

Darwin Ceren – 5

Fafa Picault – 5

Ceren and Picault played the final 23 minutes of the match and were not a factor. Fafa only had 10 touches and Ceren had no tackles or interceptions.