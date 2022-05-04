Breakfast Links - May 4, 2022

Well well well, Wednesday is back and we are almost done with another week. Just hold on a little longer for the weekend and the Dynamo will be right back.

Houston

As we wait for the Dynamo to travel to the nation’s capital to take on DC United, don’t forget to go vote for Sebastian Ferreira’s goal for MLS Goal of the Week.

Also, stop by and choose the player of the month for May.

MLS/United States

Tonight is the night, US soccer could be making history when the Seattle Sounders host Pumas UNAM from Mexico for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final. In the first game, the Sounders were able to come out of Mexico City with a 2-2 draw. Tonight, as the play in front of a sold out Lumen Field, the Sounders will look to make history as the first American team to lift the trophy and compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fun fact: 67,000 people will be at Lumen Field, which would break the attendance record for CCL in any stage of the competition. The match starts at 9 PM CT and you can watch it on FS1 and TUDN.

The NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals will take place tonight with the Washington Spirit hosting OL Reign (CBS Sports Network) and the North Carolina Courage taking on the Kansas City Current (Paramount+). The Challenge Cup Final will be held on Saturday at noon central time on CBS.

Around the World

The UEFA Champions League now has a finalist. Liverpool have booked their place in the final. After a 2-0 victory versus Villarreal CF in the first leg, the Reds had to travel to the Spanish city by the same name to take care of business and punch their ticket to the last round. The Yellow Submarine came out strong and had the aggregate tied up at 2 by the end of the first 45 minutes, but the second half was completely different. As Liverpool made adjustments they showed why they are at the top of multiple competitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side scored 3 goals in the second half to take the aggregate score to 5-2 and make them the first finalist . They await their opponent as Manchester City travel to Madrid to take on Los Blancos. Man City vs Real Madrid will take place today at 2 PM CT, and you can watch it on Univision, TUDN or CBS.

Yesterday, a great match in the English Championship took place, where Bournemouth hosted Nottingham Forest. With a win Bournemouth would secure a direct spot in the 22-23 Premier League season, and Nottingham Forest would push that decision to the last fixture of the season to determine that last direct spot. It took 83 minutes for a goal to come, but Bournemouth were able to draw up a perfect set piece to send the their home fans into a frenzy. The supporters waited for the game to finish, after 8 additional minutes were given, and stormed the pitch to celebrate the return to one of the greatest leagues in the world, if not the best.

Congrats also to Fulham who has already made their way up to next year’s Premier League season by clinching that number one spot in the Championship with a few weeks to spare.

Thanks for staying with me until the end, and here is to someday seeing pro/rel in the US… one can only dream, in the meantime enjoy your Wednesday.