Breakfast Links - May 6, 2022

Somehow, I missed last week’s Breakfast Links. I hope you didn’t miss me; I mean them, I hope you didn’t miss them. Anyways, I also hope that the Cinco de Mayo celebrations aren’t killing you this morning as we stumble on to the weekend. And, Oh! Oh! Don’t forget to get a Mother’s Day gift if you haven’t already! That’s enough rambling, here are your Friday Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are looking to bounce back from tough losses against Texas rivals in the last 10 days. Houston’s only win was seeing Sebastian Ferreira’s long-distance strike take Goal of the Week. The team will be on the road this weekend to faceoff with DC United on Saturday, May 7th. The match is set to kickoff at 6:30 PM CT from Audi Field.

The Houston Dash took a tumble to start the 2022 NWSL season, after losing to newcomers San Diego Wave at PNC Stadium last week. Now, the Dash travel north for their fixture against Kansas City Current. The match will take place at Children’s Mercy Park, Sunday May 8th with a kickoff time of 4:00 PM CT.

Houston Dynamo 2 saw their perfect start come to an end against Tacoma Defiance last weekend. The team is back at AVEVA Stadium this weekend and will be taking on the Colorado Rapids 2 at 8:00 PM CT.

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

MLS

Major League Soccer received a massive shot of adrenaline this week. Seattle Sounders became the league’s first winner of the CONCACAF Champions League after beating Pumas UNAM in the final on Wednesday night. The win means that MLS will get worldwide representation as the Sounders will participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Now can this start a streak of more MLS teams to lift the trophy?

Orlando City SC announced that they have signed forward Gaston Gonzalez from Club Atletico Union of Argentina’s Primera Division as a U-22 Initiative player. The 20-year-old has been placed on the Season Injury List and will arrive in Orlando after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury that he suffered in mid-April.

Around the World

The UEFA Champions League Final is set. Real Madrid and Liverpool will go toe to toe in the Stade de France on May 28th. Both teams met in the final back in 2018, where Real Madrid ended victorious in that fixture. Will Liverpool get their revenge, or will Madrid take down the Reds again?

The Chilean football federation asked FIFA to investigate Ecuador’s World Cup spot as they claim that the Ecuadorian player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian, and not eligible to represent the Ecuadorian team during qualifying games. Ecuador was drawn to Group A of the competition alongside host Qatar, Senegal, and the Netherlands.