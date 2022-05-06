Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against D.C. United

Houston Dynamo FC are looking to get back on the right path following a Texas two-misstep after losses to FC Dallas and Austin FC. This weekend they’re on the road as they travel to our nation’s Capitol to take on D.C. United. Despite the two game skid for Houston, the Dynamo are still above water in the 7th place position in the Western Conference. DC on the other hand recently have been pretty up and down although with a record of 3-5-0 they sit in the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 9 points. How Dynamo Head Coach Paulo Nagamura lines up in his usual 4-3-3 could see Houston turn around their skid, but also get that rare road win – their second since the 2020 season.

One of Dynamo Theory’s nominees for the Player of the Month for April, Steve Clark has been a rock in between the sticks for Nagamura and barring an injury should be the man in goal Saturday. His backline in front of him is a little more difficult to predict, but I think we’ll see Teenage Hadebe and Tim Parker in central defense. Ethan Bartlow or Daniel Steres could displace Parker, but I don’t think the skipper will lose his spot. At left back Adam Lundkvist should be expected to start, but right back is where it gets interesting. Griffin Dorsey has been Nagamura’s go to at right full back. He’s very good going forward, but some of the areas of his defensive game have had some people wanting Nagamura to give some starting chances to Zeca and there’s a solid argument to go back to the veteran Zarek Valentin. Until Nagamura begins to make these changes I think he sticks with Dorsey, but after each game the chances for a change continue to go up.

Last week Matías Vera wasn’t in the starting XI or even the game day 18 despite not appearing on the injury report. The absence, even though not on the injury report, could’ve been precautionary as the defensive midfielder had to come off in the 68th minute against Dallas with an apparent injury. This week I think Vera returns and gets his starting position as the deepest playing midfielder. In front of him I think we’ll see Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero. There’s a shout for Memo Rodríguez to get the starting job over one of those, but I think he provides some punch off the bench.

Up top we should see Sebastián Ferreira as the number 9 center forward. Sebas has been on a tear lately, even though the results for the club haven’t all been perfect, but bagging four goals in four league games is the definition of “in-form”. On one of the wings we should see Fafà Picault who had been the in-form player prior to Sebas’s take off. The last winger spot had belonged to Corey Baird before Tyler Pasher usurped the job. The youngster Thiago is another option or even Thor Úlfarsson, but for now I think Nagamura sticks with Pasher.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just who I think will start for the Dynamo on their trip to face D.C. United at Audi Field, but we want to know who you think will start or who you think should start this weekend. Vote below and feel free to share your picks in the comments.