Sebastian Ferreira wins Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for April

Sebastian Ferreira won your vote to take home the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for April 2022. Sebas scored the first four goals of his Major League Soccer career in April and made the MLS Team of the Week after his brace in the win against San Jose. Ferreira also won Goal of the Week for his strike from midfield against Austin FC

The Paraguayan striker got off to a slow start with the Houston Dynamo but he has begun to find his footing and his form recently. Sebas now has four goals in his last four games as he becomes comfortable playing in MLS.

Ferreira won our award with 54.5% of the vote from our readers. Steve Clark finished second with 27.3% of the vote. Darwin Quintero, who won our award for March/April, finished in third, receiving 18.2% of the vote. The Dynamo have a busy May ahead with five MLS games on the schedule along with a US Open Cup match with San Antonio.