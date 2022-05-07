The Houston Dynamo vs D.C. United how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs D.C. United

What

Houston Dynamo FC are on a two game skid after losing to their in-state rivals, first FC Dallas on the road and then Austin FC at home. Both losses were close to tough opponents, but both felt a little worse than usual coming to a rival and likely a soon-to-be rival. The Dynamo will go a long way to put those L’s in the rearview mirror with a win on the road as they travel to the nation’s Capitol to take on D.C. United at Audi Field.

Despite the recent losses, the Dynamo still sit in the 7th spot in the Western Conference while DC are in the basement of the Eastern Conference at 14th. The Dynamo won once on the year, their first road win since the 2020 season and another will go a long way to showing fans that this is a franchise headed in the right direction. DC are a little up and down at the moment, but are looking to shoot up the standings in their own right which should make for an entertaining game. For a more detailed breakdown of what to look for in this match check out our breakdown.

When

May 7th at 6:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups