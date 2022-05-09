Dynamo vs D.C. United - Player Ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. Saturday, the Houston Dynamo dropped their third consecutive game, losing to D.C. United 2-0 in a rainy nation’s capital. Let’s get going on these player ratings. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 5

D.C. only had 0.9 expected goals but scored twice. Taxi Fountas scored from the top of the box and then smashed one into the roof of Clark’s net. Steve made 4 saves and completed only 7 of his 39 attempted launched passes (longer than 40 yards).

Adam Lundkvist – 7

Lundy had a strong defensive game with 4 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 blocks. The Swede also did well going forward with 6 progressive passes, 4 progressive carries, and 76% pass completion. His one big blemish was losing the ball to Fountas in the box, allowing the Greek to score D.C.’s second goal.

Teenage Hadebe – 7

Hadebe had another solid game defensively. Questions can be asked about whether a team should be spending Designated Player money on a center back but, Hadebe has been good since his arrival in Houston. Now, could that money have been better utilized elsewhere? That’s another discussion.

Tim Parker – 5

This might be surprising to hear but, Parker does not perform a lot of defensive actions during games. Over the past 365 days, Parker ranks in the 4th percentile for pressures, 8th percentile for tackles, 3rd percentile for interceptions, and 5th percentile for blocks among MLS center backs.

Zeca – 6

Making his first start in MLS play, Zeca performed admirably. He had some good defensive actions, including 5 interceptions and was good o the offensive end with 7 combined progressive passes and carries. It’s time to see more of the Brazilian at right back.

Matias Vera – 6

Mati had a huge chance to score in the second half after some good build up play, but his shot was straight at D.C. keeper Rafael Romo.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 7

Coco led the team in pressures and progressive passes. That’s what Coco does. Now, can someone send this guy a new contract offer?

Darwin Quintero – 6

When your number 10 completes 15 of 28 passes, yikes. Sure, Darwin “tries stuff” out there but he needs to be more consistent as the only real driving force on the offense. He did create 5 shot actions so when it comes off for him, it’s still beneficial to the team.

Griffin Dorsey – 4

Dorsey moved from right back to right wing for this game and well, it wasn’t an improvement. He completed just 7 of 17 passes and had no successful dribbles. The Dynamo are going to need something out of their wings and fast, before this season is too far gone.

Tyler Pasher – 5

The Canadian had 2 shots that ended up well off target and was not involved much in any build up play (to be fair, none of the Dynamo players really were). With the play of both wingers in this game, Houston missed Fafa Picault who was left at home with what Paulo Nagamura called discomfort in his hamstring.

Sebastian Ferreira – 5

Ferreira’s goal scoring streak came to an end with the Paraguayan not attempting a shot. He was involved in some good build up play, notably a pass that Pasher headed toward goal in the opening moments of the second half. I feel like a broken record but, without wingers providing service, Sebas is going to be stuck on an island.

Subs

Memo Rodriguez - 5

Thor Ulfarsson - 5

Corey Baird - 4

Sam Junqua – N/A

Thiago – N/A

I’m just going to lump all the bench players in to one thought here. Houston trailed 2-0 and these are the subs they had to make to try and chase the game. Nothing against these guys but this just is not the depth that a team looking to make the playoffs would be turning to when searching for goals. Junqua and Thiago both played just 6 minutes and stoppage time, not nearly enough to turn around a two-goal deficit or have much impact on the game.