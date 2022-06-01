Breakfast Links - June 1, 2022

We’ve made it to June and summer here in Houston. Let’s get into some breakfast (brunch) links.

Houston

As many of you know, the state of Texas and this country once again was victim to another tragedy. In an effort to help, all the teams in Texas and in MLS wore a commemorative patch to let the folks in Uvalde know that they are not alone in this tough time. Houston Dynamo FC has put those game-worn jerseys up for bid to raise funds to help the families in west Texas.

UNITED FOR UVALDE!

Major League Soccer/United States

Charlotte FC, in their first year of existence, has already “parted ways” with their head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will take over as Charlotte’s interim manager for the rest of the 2022 campaign. Not only did the head coach leave the Crown but also...

Along with Miguel Assistant Coach Mikel Antía, Head Fitness Coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and First Team Video Analyst Luis Piedrahita will depart the Club with Ramirez. — TopBin90 (@Topbin90) May 31, 2022

The Stars and Stripes are in preparation for the CONCACAF Nations League and this little tournament, The World Cup. The USMNT will take on Morocco tonight at 6:30 PM. UniMas, TUDN, and ESPN2 will be some of the places where you'll be able to catch Gregg Berthalter’s team in action.

The list of potential buyers for the Chicago Fire’s teenage goalkeeper’s continues to grow. The newest addition to the list of potential destinations for Gabriel Slonina is none other than the newly crowned champions of Europe, Real Madrid. Previous clubs that have been interested in his services have been, Juventus, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Wolves.

Around the World

Later on today we will have a match up that is the first of its kind. The winner of last year’s UEFA cup, Italy and the winner of CONMEBOL Copa America, Argentina, will meet to crown an intra-continental champion. The legendary Wembley Stadium will be the stage of this historic football match. Honestly where else can a game like this be played. The match will start at 1:45 PM on FS1. Aguante Argentina! (no bias here)

Chelsea, finally has a new owner. After some time of uncertainty about the future of the Blues, a group of investors led by Todd Boehly, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks and many other known companies, has purchased the London club. Chelsea now have the third richest owners in the Premier League. This is also another move by an American entrepreneur investing in football, will this help the popularity of Chelsea (not that it needs it), but will it also impact the popularity of the sport in the United States?