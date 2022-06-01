Vote for the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for May 2022

We are fully into summer here in Houston and another month of the Major League Soccer season has come and gone. The Houston Dynamo had a very busy May, playing 7 matches. It’s time for you, the readers, to vote on the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for May 2022.

We have chosen four nominees for you to choose from.

Adalberto Carrasquilla - Coco had a memorable month. He signed a permanent deal with the Dynamo, then scored a goal and earned Team of the Week honors for the win over Nashville, then got sent off in the loss against Seattle.

Steve Clark - The biggest honor for Steve this past month was the birth of his daughter, Birdie Joe. A huge congrats to Steve and his wife Carella. On the field, Steve had two shut outs and was named to the Team of the Week after a huge performance in the 3-0 win against LA Galaxy.

Sebastian Ferreira - Sebas won our award for April and had another solid month in May. Ferreira’s goal and two assists against the Galaxy earned him Player of the Week in Major League Soccer.

Teenage Hadebe - Houston’s DP center back is always at the center of defense, throwing his body into tackles and shots from the opposition. Teenage leads the team with 13 blocked shots and 78 clearances this season.

Cast your vote below. Voting will close Friday at 7 PM CT.