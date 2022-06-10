Breakfast Links - June 10, 2022

Houston

The Houston Dynamo will see action this weekend as the Dynamo Charities Cup makes its return. The club will be facing LigaMX’s Atlético San Luis at PNC stadium, Saturday at 7:30 PM. Fun note is that Hector Herrera’s former club Atlético Madrid owns 50% of the LigaMX team rights. The friendly will raise funds for a good cause so come out to the stadium show support. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash is as hot as the Houston heat is right now. The ladies’ 6 game unbeaten run continued as they drew Angel City FC 0-0 earlier this week. Now they will be hosting the Portland Thorns this Sunday at PNC Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 PM. DTFO!

The Houston Dynamo Dos are finally back at home after what felt an eternity on the road. Their fixture was rescheduled to be played as part of a double header at PNC Stadium along with the first team’s friendly match. Dynamo Dos will be taking on Nagamura’s former team in Sporting KC 2 at 4:30 PM. Let’s support the boys. Dale Dyna Dos!

MLS

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one suspension following Week 14 of the 2022 season. Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has been suspended for two additional matches (three total) and fined an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official after Atlanta’s Week 14 match against the Columbus Crew on May 28. Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has been fined an undisclosed amount for exhibiting unacceptable conduct and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials in the 92nd minute of Atlanta’s match against the Columbus Crew. The Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 66th minute of Kansas City’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 28. Pierre has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Ahead of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, LIGA MX has announced the first 14 players that will be heading to Minnesota for the sequel against the MLS All-Stars at Allianz Field on August 10 (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision). Julio Furch, André-Pierre Gignac, and Julián Quiñones are a few of the players announced. Check the rest of the list here.

Oh, you thought the Major League Soccer didn’t have their eyes on Houston, eh? Well Hector Herrera’s arrival is a hot topic for sure. Since Héctor Herrera has a date for his much-anticipated Houston Dynamo FC debut, as the club announced Thursday that the incoming Designated Player will be eligible for selection for Houston’s rivalry matchup with FC Dallas at PNC Stadium on July 9. Get your tickets, I want to see PNC Stadium filled to the brim!

Around the world

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the second time, while Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the Premier League Team of the Year it was announced on Thursday.

Barcelona will up their offer to keep Gavi at the club as they look to end speculation about the midfielder’s Camp Nou future sources have told ESPN. Barca will make “a big financial effort,” one club source said to come to an agreement with Gavi’s agent, former midfielder Ivan de la Pena. They have drawn up a contract that will run until 2027 and include a €1 billion release clause.

Currently many nations around the world aren’t seeing action during the FIFA international break. The USMNT will be taking on Grenada tonight during Nations League competition, Mexico will be taking on Suriname on Saturday night, while England will face off Italy and the Netherlands will take on Poland during the UEFA Nations League. Soccer never ends!