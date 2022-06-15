Breakfast Links - June 15, 2022

Wednesday, time for more Breakfast Links. Let’s dive in.

Houston

Tomorrow will be a HUGE day for the city of Houston as FIFA will announce the final selection of cities who will be hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This will be the second time that the United Stated will see the greatest competition of this sport on American soil. Houston, with a great advantage of having a world class stadium in NRG Stadium, will be eagerly awaiting the decision being made, Thursday at 4 PM CT on FS1.

United States

The Stars and Stripes made a trip to Estadio Cuscatlán to face El Salvador on a wet and muddy night Tuesday. On a pitch that looked like your local soccer pitch after two days of flooding rain that a group of elephants decide to walk through, we had a match that had it all. A golazo, great saves, a few red cards, pushing and shoving, and lots of mud. At the end of the match, the Americans were able to break down “La Selecta” and Jordan Morris scored the equalizer in second half stoppage time on a cross from Luca De La Torre to tie this match and leave Central America with a point.

MLS announced yesterday that starting in the 2023 season, all matches will be exclusively streamed through the Apple TV app. We will also see some select games from MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT. There's also a little something for those who are season ticket holders for the Houston Dynamo, so keep an eye out for that.

Around the World

Peru and Australia faced off for a spot for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (which starts in 158 days but who's counting). After a 0-0 stalemate at full time, the fate of the two countries came down to a penalty shoot out. The South American team missed twice, meaning the Aussies will join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Group E was also missing a country. Costa Rica, with an early goal over New Zealand, secured a spot at the greatest event in sports history. (The Olympics are a close second!)

Now that the groups are complete, who do you think will lift the trophy this December?