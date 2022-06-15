Dash name Juan Carlos Amorós as interim head coach

The Houston Dash have named Juan Carlos Amorós as interim head coach. Amorós is expected to join the club at the end of June, pending visa approval. Sarah Lowdon will remain acting head coach until the Spaniard arrives.

Amorós joins the Dash having recently been the head coach Real Betis Féminas from 2021 to 2022, where he led the club to its longest unbeaten run in Spain’s top division. Before Betis, Amorós played a big part in co-leading Tottenham Hotspur FC Women from England’s third tier to the FA Women’s Super League in five seasons. In 2019, Tottenham finished second in the FA Women’s Championship League (second division), which led to Spurs being promoted to the FA Women’s Super League, the top division of women’s soccer in the United Kingdom.

“I am excited to join the Dash because I have seen the commitment to women’s soccer from owner Ted Segal and everyone at the organization,” Amorós said. “I believe the Dash have a massive potential to be one of the best teams in the best league in the world. I love that Houston is a multicultural city with the ability for me to make an impact in the community, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started.”

Acting head coach Sarah Lowdon will remain with the Dash and move to the role of first assistant when Amorós arrives in late June. Lowdon became acting head coach days before the NWSL regular season began and has led the team to 3 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, including the longest unbeaten streak in club history.

“I am very excited to welcome Juan and his family to the Houston Dash,” Lowdon said. “I am looking forward to learning from Juan and working with him throughout this transition. I really appreciate the support I’ve received from the fans, players and our president, Jessica O’Neill. We are ready to build upon the success we’ve had during the regular season so far.”

Dash president Jessica O’Neill spoke about the process that went into hiring Amorós. Former head coach James Clarkson was removed from his position days before the season began, due to the findings of a joint investigation between the NWSL and NWSLPA. The club named Lowdon acting head coach and immediately began a search for an interim head coach. “After a thorough search process, we are thrilled to introduce Juan to Houston and believe his leadership experience in the women’s game will be a difference-maker,” Houston Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “In addition, we’d like to recognize Sarah Lowdon for her impactful work and thoughtful approach to serving as acting head coach. We look forward to having both Juan and Sarah, alongside the rest of our staff, lead us towards our goal of making the playoffs for the first time in club history.”