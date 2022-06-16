Houston named as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Houston, we have a World Cup!

Today the city of Houston, Texas was selected by FIFA as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will be the venue in Houston for the world’s largest sporting event. Details are still to come on what games and how many will be held in Houston. We won’t know for a few more years who will be playing here.

Houston joins the cities below as hosts for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will have most of the tournament games with matches also being held in Canada and Mexico.

The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority will be hosting a celebration party tomorrow. Details will be released soon and we will update you on those.