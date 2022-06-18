The Houston Dynamo vs Orlando City SC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Orlando City SC

What

Houston Dynamo FC are back in action following a brief international break, although Houston did participate in its Charities Cup where they found success in their 1-0 win over Athlético San Luis. Today they’re in action on the road as they travel to the Sunshine State to take on Orlando City SC.

The Dynamo’s recent form has been pretty much a roller coaster with wins and losses well mixed, but their last regular season fixture was a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto. Orlando’s form has also been a little hit and miss with their latest game being a midweek draw to the New England Revolution. Despite being in 5th place in the Eastern Conference, their home form has been a little concerning. The Dynamo meanwhile sit in the 8th place spot in the West and, though hardly perfect away from PNC Stadium, has been better than the previous few seasons. For a more detailed breakdown of what to look for in this match, check out our breakdown.

When

June 18th at 6:30 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups