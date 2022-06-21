Dynamo 2sday: Defeat in the PNW

Welcome welcome to another edition of Dynamo 2sdays, the one day of the week we dedicate to the future of the club.

This weekend the boys in Orange had to make the great trek to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Timbers 2. After a late arrival on Saturday night in the Rose City, DynaDos were ready to prove that the 4-1 victory over the Timbers 2 earlier in the season was no coincidence and this time they would have to prove it as the visitors.

This time around the match would be a little more even for a change with the Portland Timbers 2 fielding a strong team or as Coach Kenny Bundy would put it, “... playing a very good Portland team. Arguably the best team Portland’s put on the field this season, which is great.” which would bring some difficulties to this Dynamo Dos side. Some could also argue that the DynaDos would also present one of the strongest line ups yet, as the midfield trident in Palomino, Castilla, and Raines would be back in the middle of the pitch. Adding Kyle Edwards as well, after being named as the newest signing to this Dynamo Dos team last week, would also be a great name to have after Beto Avila, now with a first team contract, saw another start with the first team the day before in Orlando.

Getting into the match: After a few minutes of back and forth play the DynaDos would be the first to get a real chance with a shot by Marcelo Palomino in the 12th minute. A few minutes after the DynaDos made their presence known as they would find the back of the net for the first and only time in this match. After Jacob Evans was brought down in the box, Papa N’Doye would fire off a rocket down the middle of the goal, which seemed unstoppable I may add, to give the DynaDos the path to victory which they would hold the rest of the match until the last few minutes of the game.

Edwards had a few good moments in the first and second half. Having a forward with experience in competitive leagues such as the USL Championship is bound to bring a little advantage to that position but in Kyle’s case the crossbar would decide otherwise in the 71st minute. That means we will have to wait to see an Edwards goal for a little longer.

Defensively the team was strong, holding the Timbers 2 to zero goals for most of the match and blocking almost every shot they tried to put past Xavier. Just when it looked like DyanDos would be able to hold the Timbers to no goals finally after pressure on top of pressure from the guys in green, the home team found the back of the net in minute 79 for the equalizer, but the Timbers 2 did not take the foot of the gas.

When the game seemed to be going into penalty kicks from the twelve steps, a great save by vom Steeg denied a second goal from N’Doye in the 86th minute, and then a great solo run by Ayala of the Timbers almost ended in a goal in the 91st to keep the game tense. The Timbers 2 would find the back of the net for the second time in minute 94 – the last minute of play – and delivered the blow that would dictate that the Timbers 2 would get the best of the DynaDos this time aruound and even out the series 1-1.

DynaDos, now going into the second half of the tournament, will now face first place Tacoma Defiance next week who actually gave the DynaDos their first taste of defeat in this tournament with a 4-1 loss back on May 1st. This match will take place this upcoming Sunday June 26th at Aveva Stadium at 7pm.

Since this will open up the second half of the season for the DynaDos, I would love to know your thoughts on the job Kenny Bundy and his staff are doing and if there are any other players you would love to see more of. Let us know in the comments. Have a beautiful 2sday and we will see you next week.