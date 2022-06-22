Breakfast Links - June 22, 2022

Houston

Houston soon enough will be the home to one of the biggest stars in Mexican football and the club will be hosting an event for you to get to know and greet him before he takes on the field on July 9th versus the team that resides in Frisco, TX and calls themselves Dallas FC. The event will take place on July 1st at Post Houston. The Dash are also scheduled to play that same evening at 7:30, so that might be a little issue for fans. Hopefully the club can figure something out so fans can enjoy both events.

US

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open cup returned to action last night with a quarterfinal match up out west where the Los Angeles Galaxy hosted the Sacramento Republic. Sacramento remains as one of two teams in this quarterfinal stage of the competition that are not competing in the top tier of soccer here in the United States. The match ended in another “Cupset” as Sacramento FC found themselves on top early on in the match. While the Galaxy were able to level the match a few minutes later, the team from the USL Championship retook the lead with a strike from way outside the box in the 70th minute of the night and proved ultimately the winner. It’s CUPSET SZN!

Tonight we will be treated to two more USOC matches with one being the Hudson River Derby and the other where the Sporting Kansas City, who knocked out the Houston Dynamo FC in the previous round, will take on the “Cinderella” of the tournament, Union Omaha, who last round surprised everyone by beating Minnesota United FC. SKC will be the third MLS team they will face in this competition. The last quarterfinal won't happen until June 29th when Orlando City will face Nashville SC.

Matches will take place tonight at 7:00 PM CT (Hudson River Derby) and 7:30 PM CT (SKC v Omaha). Both can be watched on ESPN+.

Don't forget to jump onto MLSSoccer.com and vote for your favorite Dynamo FC players to make it out to the All-Star game which will take place this August 10th in Minnesota. We need all the Houston representation we can get. Let’s put Houston on the map.

WORLD

Since the rest of the leagues are now in a stand still but are getting ready to fire up again, I wanted to give y'all a little list of people you could follow on Twitter to help you keep up with all these crazy transfers taking place or being rumored about.

@FabrizioRomano

@CLMerlo

@TomBogert

@MLSist

@FelipeCar

And out of respect go follow @LesterDeportes too.

If you have any other accounts that you follow drop them below so everyone can be up to date on all the soccer news. Hope y'all have an amazing HUMP DAY!