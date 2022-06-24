Behind the Orange Lenses: Web Tilton

Welcome to a new series of articles dedicated to bringing a spotlight to the fans. Houston Dynamo/Dash fans come in many shapes, forms, and sizes. Some have been a fan since the inception of the clubs, while some are fairly new to the family. Some fans you will recognize, and others might not want the attention, but their voices and support will not go unnoticed.

Name: Web Tilton

Fan Since: 2006

Current Season Ticket Holder: Yes, since 2006

Where are you originally from and what is your earliest memory of soccer?

I’m old school Texas, born in 1954 in La Grange. Never saw much soccer at all growing up until my family moved to Bangladesh when I was 11-13. I started liking it but moving back to Texas never had a chance to play except an Iranian neighbor and I kicked around a bit in HS. In college we played pick up every day, mostly with foreign students. Then going to teach in a very small town in Wharton County we had lots of good pick up games a few times a week for years and years.

How did you became a Houston Dynamo fan?

I waited for years for Houston to get an MLS (or LigaMX) team. When we finally got one I bought season tickets immediately and never missed a home game since.

What is your favorite Houston Dynamo memory?

There are so many, I was at all 4 MLS Cup games and lots of playoffs, but probably the Frisco MLS Cup win because it was so dramatic. Of course, there are many other big games and Dynamo events that stick in mind as well.

How excited are you about the new era for the Houston Dynamo Football Club?

Very excited, but as the Dynamo’s most optimistic supporter, I go through this pretty much every year. But what’s exciting this year is seeing everyone else on board as well. Going to be a great few years, I hope!

What does having the World Cup in 2026, here in Houston mean to you?

It’s so exciting, not just going to games, but all of the events around it. I went to a game in Dallas, and it was cool all the banners and stuff they had, this time it will be a hundred times better. And it will be spread around, the teams going to training fields, fan fests, media events, and all the foreign fans coming to town. I’d love to have crazy foreign fans, like Dutch, Brazilian or Argentine ones. Also, it’s a great chance to show off my city to the world.

Our hope is that you can put a name to a face in the crowd at PNC Stadium. That you would wear your orange gear with pride and make friendships catching the games at your favorite watering hole. And never forget to always Hold It Down and Keep It Forever Orange!