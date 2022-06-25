The Houston Dynamo vs the Chicago Fire how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Chicago Fire
What
Houston Dynamo FC are back in action trying to recapture some momentum following a three game losing streak in all competitions. The Dynamo have been away from PNC Stadium for the last four games so when they welcome the Chicago Fire in Houston, they’ll look to take advantage of a team struggling. The Fire currently sit in the bottom spot of the Eastern Conference while Houston is in 10th in the West. Chicago hasn’t had it easy on the offensive side of the ball, but for much of the early part of the season kept things together through their defense. Houston has been in a similar position, although slightly improved given the difference in points, but both will want to win tonight to move in a positive direction. For a more in depth look at what to check for going into this game see our article on what to look for.
When
June 25th at 7:00 PM CT
How to watch
We're Home— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 25, 2022
⚽️: 7pm
: @UniMas
: @espn975 | @TudnRadio
: https://t.co/Y5Z7DUzoZb pic.twitter.com/0MEheSk3pG
Your Predicted Lineups
Lineups
For H-Town Tonight #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/hxr4uMq81K— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 25, 2022
Tonight's #cf97 starting XI vs. @HoustonDynamo. pic.twitter.com/KMzZkqcepk— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 25, 2022
Loading comments...