The Houston Dynamo vs the Chicago Fire how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Chicago Fire

What

Houston Dynamo FC are back in action trying to recapture some momentum following a three game losing streak in all competitions. The Dynamo have been away from PNC Stadium for the last four games so when they welcome the Chicago Fire in Houston, they’ll look to take advantage of a team struggling. The Fire currently sit in the bottom spot of the Eastern Conference while Houston is in 10th in the West. Chicago hasn’t had it easy on the offensive side of the ball, but for much of the early part of the season kept things together through their defense. Houston has been in a similar position, although slightly improved given the difference in points, but both will want to win tonight to move in a positive direction. For a more in depth look at what to check for going into this game see our article on what to look for.

When

June 25th at 7:00 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups