Adam Lundkvist named to MLS Team of the Week

Left back Adam Lundkvist earned a spot on this week’s Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 16. The Swede picked up his team-leading fourth assist on Saturday night as the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 at PNC Stadium.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Lundkvist picked up an assist on Darwin Quintero’s goal, the team’s second of the match. The Dynamo left back whipped a ball into the box that found the feet of Quintero. The Colombian made a defender miss and smashed his shot past Chicago’s Gabriel Slonina. He also helped out on the defensive end with a bicycle kick clearance off the line to go along with two tackles won, two clearances, and one interception.

After Saturday’s match Lundkvist spoke about his assist. “As a defender, you kind of have to look at the game as the glass half empty,” he said in the post game. “I was kind of like running, preparing and thinking that if something happened, I had to be there. When the ball was over my head, I was trying to get in position, when I saw it Darwin (Ceren) was close to finishing it, but then he missed it. I saw it and tried to get the ball away as far as possible, but I was very fortunate to be in the right place and the right time.”

Lundkvist was honored before the match Saturday for his 100th appearance with the club. He is the sixth Houston Dynamo player named to the Team of the Week this season. He previously received the honors in the 2019 season as well.