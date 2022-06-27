Dynamo defeat Chicago Fire 2-0: Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. The Houston Dynamo got back into the win column with a 2-0 win Saturday night against the Chicago Fire. Let’s have a look at the player ratings from this match. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 8

The veteran goalkeeper had another big game, posting a shut out against a Fire team that ended up with 1.7 expected goals. Clark made 4 saves, all of them in big situations, as has been accustomed this season.

Adam Lundkvist – 9

The Dynamo celebrated Lundkvist’s 100th performance before the match and he went out and played his best game of the season. Lundy had an assist on Darwin Quintero’s goal and saved one on the other end with a bicycle kick goal line clearance. He was named to the MLS Team of the Week for his showing.

Teenage Hadebe – 7

Hadebe didn’t have a big game on the stat sheet like we have seen in other contests this season, but he played a big part in the team posting a shutout. Teenage looked comfortable all night and never seemed to put a foot wrong.

Daniel Steres – 8

The veteran got the start over Tim Parker and had his best game in orange. Steres completed over 90% of his passes and on the defensive end added 8 clearances, 3 tackles, and an interception.

Zeca – 7

The Brazilian led the team in touches with 77 and tied for the team lead with 14 pressures. When Zeca is on his game you can see it on the offensive and defensive ends. Saturday, he was on.

Darwin Ceren – 7

A lot of folks were surprised to see Ceren start over Coco Carrasquilla but Darwin continues turning back the clock with his performances. Ceren did the dirty work in the midfield with 3 clearances, 6 interceptions, and 3 tackles.

Matias Vera – 7

52 passes completed out of 55 attempted. Yeah, you’ll take that from your midfielders. Vera is so good at what he does, in linking the defense and attack, and he can really excel next to a defensive minded player like Ceren who can handle the dirty work.

Memo Rodriguez – 6

This was a tame game from Memo. He didn’t do a lot that stood out, but he was very solid throughout his 69 minutes on the pitch. Even playing as a wing, he tied for the team lead in pressures with 14.

Darwin Quintero – 8

Paulo Nagamura mentioned after the game that DQ “isn’t 18 anymore” but class and skill just don’t age. Nagamura knows that and he knows the special moments Quintero can still create. His trap, making a defender miss, and low shot to beat the keeper sealed the three points at the end of the first half.

Thor Ulfarsson – 8

Thor said after the game that he has never really played wing, but he is becoming comfortable with it. You can see his comfort level in how he carries himself throughout the game. His goal, the second of the career, was a pure finisher’s instinct.

Sebastian Ferreira – 7

Sebas had two goals called back for offside, one taken back by VAR after initially being given. He is a different player than he was at the beginning of the season. His runs are crisp and on time and he draws defenders like a seasoned pro.

Subs

Tim Parker – 6

Parker only played 21 minutes, but he completed all his passes and helped see out the shut out. Exactly why he was brought on.

Tyler Pasher – 5

The Canadian also completed all his passes after coming into the game. The way the Dynamo killed the game off for the entire second half is a credit to both the players and Nagamura and the staff.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – 6

Coco played 18 minutes and somehow still managed the most attempted dribbles on the team and 3 progressive carries. Skill.

Beto Avila – N/A

Griffin Dorsey – N/A

Avila and Dorsey came on for the final four minutes and didn’t get to touch the ball much.