Breakfast Links - June 29, 2022

It’s Wednesday and a Dynamo match day. Without wasting any more time, let’s get in to the Breakfast Links.

Houston

Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundkvist not only celebrated his 100th match with the Orange this past weekend, but after he was done putting in a great performance, he was named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Darwin Quintero’s goal, that came after a cross from Lundy, also got national recognition, as it was a candidate for the MLS Goal of the Week. You have a couple of hours left to vote for DQ, so go do it!

Also don't forget to check out tonights game as the Dynamo travel to the Rose City to take on the Portland Timbers for a vital Western Conference match up.

Since the Dash are stacked with talent, sometimes they have to let their talent go to represent on the international stage, and this time they sent out 7 players to represent their countries. Therefore, the Dash not only announced the acquisition of Ebony Salmon, the Aston Villa product (shootout to my Villains out there), coming from Racing Louisville, but they also announced the quadruple signing of midfielder Meagan Rosa, midfielder Kayla Hamric, midfielder Haley Berg, and defender Machaela George as National Team Replacement Players.

The Houston Dash return to league play at home on Friday, July 1 at 7:30 PM CT when they host the Kansas City Current. Also, it's a “713 Night” so make sure you get your tickets and support the ladies in Orange.

Our own Billy Mears was out putting in work this past Sunday, as he covered the great victory of the DynaDos boys. Go check out his work in the latest installment of Dynamo 2sday.

United States/Major League Soccer

LAFC have been in the news lately, for all the right reasons, and on Tuesday they announced that Mr. Charlie Candle has re-signed for another year with the club as a Designated Player. With Carlos Vela now joining Gareth Bale and others, I wonder what the black and gold will surprise the league with next.

The United States U-20s have punched their ticket to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, after beating Costa Rica 2-0 last night in the quarterfinals. On July 1st they will face Honduras in the semifinals and a victory will not only push them to the final game of this continental tournament, but also give them a ticket for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Good luck to the future of this country.

Around the World

The Round of 16 of the probably the best tournament, behind the UEFA Champions League, started last night, the Mighty Copa Libertadores. We had 3 matches last night, Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense beat Libertad from Paraguay 2-1. Corinthians drew Boca Juniors in a 0-0 match and Emelec from Ecuador hosted Atlético Mineiro for a 1-1 draw.

There are more matches happening tonight, Paraguay’s Cerro Porteno v Brazil’s Palmeiras, Colombia’s Tolima v Brazil’s Flamengo, and the all-Argentine match up, Velez Sarfield v River Plate. To close this first leg of the round of 16, Fortaleza from Brazil will host Estudiantes from Argentina. There is lots of great talent that could possibly migrate to the US, so keep an eye out because this competition has featured some of the greatest players to ever do it.

Thanks for joining us. Most of us have a European Team we follow but I would love to know if you follow any South American team or teams? Let us know in the comments.