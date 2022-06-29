The Houston Dynamo vs the Portland Timbers how to watch, lineups, and more

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Portland Timbers

What

Houston Dynamo FC are back on the road following a complete 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire at PNC Stadium. This time they’re headed to the West Coast to the Rose City to take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Stadium in a late night fixture – at least for us in the central time zone. While Houston is coming off a win, they’re still struggling to find consistency in their form with three of their last four games in all competitions being losses, but they still sit in the 8th spot in the Western Conference, just one outside of a playoff position. Portland on the other hand, often an elite club in MLS competition, have struggled in the 2022 season as they occupy the 11th spot in the Western Conference. For a more in depth look to what to check for going into this game see our article on what to look for.

When

June 29th at 9:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Lineups

H-Town boys, ready to make some noise.



Let's do it, y'all pic.twitter.com/3XGX2BzbDl — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 30, 2022