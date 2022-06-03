Breakfast Links - June 3, 2022

Can you believe that we are already to June? Crazy, I know. Well, before you enjoy the weekend, here are your Friday Breakfast Links!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are in vacation mode currently, with most of the guys taking time to be with their families to start the summer. However, 12 of the players including some from Dynamo 2 and the academy, were called up for their respective national teams for international duty. The team will be back next week as they prep for their friendly against Atlético San Luis. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash take on the Orlando Pride tonight at PNC Stadium. The ladies have been in good form as of late and will hope to take all 3 points at home. The match is a 713 night, that means $7 tickets, $1 hot dogs and $3 beers. Kick off is at 7:30 PM CT, let’s get out to PNC Stadium and support the Houston Dash. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 had a week-long break but will be back in action on Saturday as they will travel north to face St. Louis City 2. If it seems like the boys have been on the road forever, it’s because they have been. Their last home match was on May 8th. Kick off on Saturday is set for 7:00 PM CT. Dale Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach has undergone a successful surgical procedure on his lower back, the club announced Thursday. The 33-year-old Croatian made five MLS appearances (three starts) this season before getting sidelined with the injury, scoring one goal in 298 minutes, with an exact timeline for his return to be determined in the coming weeks.

FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola has been named MLS Player of the Month for May of the 2022 season. The US men’s national team attacker led all players with six goals since May 4, a stretch that included a streak of five straight games with a goal from May 7 to May 28. That hot streak brought his goal total on the season up to seven, which already ties his career-high that was previously set in 2018 with D.C. United.

Real Madrid have had a bid rejected for Chicago Fire FC and US youth international goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The offer didn’t match Chicago’s valuation, who responded with a counter offer. Slonina’s preference is to join Madrid, per Tom Bogert. Slonina’s agent, Jaime Garcia of Starting XI Player Management, told MLSsoccer.com that Slonina “cannot say no to Real Madrid” and hopes an agreement can be reached between Chicago and the La Liga giants.

Around the World

Amid confusion and changing stories behind the chaos at the Champions League final, which have led UEFA to announce an independent inquiry, ESPN has been told that initial claims that the match was delayed by the late arrival of Liverpool supporters were inaccurate and failed to highlight the problems experienced by fans outside the Stade de France.

It is now all or nothing for Gareth Bale — win or bust, it’s his “Last Dance.” The Wales captain will either realise a lifetime ambition and end a 64-year wait for his country by qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday, or it will be the end of the line for a glorious but complicated career. Sources have told ESPN that Bale is ready to retire from football if Wales lose to Ukraine in their delayed final for the European Path A playoff at the Cardiff City Stadium. But if they win, he will extend his career for another six months, solely to tick the only box left unchecked on his roll call of achievements.

Brazil striker Neymar has mocked Argentina for celebrating too much after winning the Cup of Champions at Wembley. Argentina beat 2020 European Championship winners Italy 3-0 on Wednesday to lift their second title in the space of 11 months.