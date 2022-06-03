Dash looking to get a leg up in the Space Race: What to watch for

The Houston Dash look to keep their unbeaten run going as they welcome the Orlando Pride to PNC Stadium tonight. The Dash are coming off a 1-1 draw last weekend at home against the North Carolina Courage. Orlando’s last match was last Friday, a 2-2 draw at home against the Washington Spirit.

When: Friday, June 3 | 7:30 PM CT Where: PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas Stream: Paramount+, Twitch (international)

Rachel hits 100

Dash captain Rachel Daly played in her 100th regular season match for Houston last weekend. The Englishwoman will be honored with a ceremony before the game to make her achievement. In true Rachel Daly fashion, she marked her occasion last weekend with a goal to earn the team a point.

Staying unbeaten

After losing at home to the San Diego Wave in the opening match of the NWSL season, the Dash have yet to suffer defeat since. Houston picked up seven points from a three-game road trip (wins at Kansas City and Portland, and a draw in Louisville) and earned a point Sunday night at home against North Carolina. Acting head coach Sarah Lowdon has settled in and has the team playing well and as a unit. The Dash will look to keep the momentum, especially with a number of fixtures coming up in the next two weeks.

Strength against weakness

Orlando have allowed twelve goals this season, the most in the league, and have a minus-three goal differential. The Dash are fourth in the league with six goals scored, with three from Daly. Three different players have scored Houston’s other three goals. Nine different players have scored goals for the Dash this season in all competitions and all of the team’s goals have come from inside the box.

Availability report

Houston Dash - Out: Carli Farquharson (right leg), Annika Schmidt (season ending injury - right knee)

Orlando Pride - No report listed