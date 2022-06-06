Steve Clark wins Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for May 2022

Goalkeeper Steve Clark won your vote to take home the Dynamo Theory Player of the Month for May 2022. Steve had two shutouts this past month and kept the Houston Dynamo in matches with some huge saves. Clark was named to the MLS Team of the Week after a huge performance in the 3-0 win against LA Galaxy.

The veteran goalkeeper is now 7th in MLS in post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed with +2.7. Clark is keeping out 2.7 more goals than would be expected based on post-shot percentages of shots he faces. Clark was 4th in MLS in this stat last season, showing that his shot-stopping ability is among the best of the best in the league.

Clark won our award with 75% of the vote from our readers. Last month’s winner, Sebastian Ferreira finished second with 14.3% of the vote. Adalberto Carrasquilla finished third with 7.1% of the vote and Teenage Hadebe was fourth at 3.6%.