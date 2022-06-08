Dash vs Angel City FC: Highlights and post match reaction

The Houston Dash drew 0-0 with expansion team, Angel City FC on Tuesday night. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt was Fotmob’s player of the match, with an 8.0 player rating, 100% tackles won, 7 interceptions, 3 headed clearances, 2/3 aerial duels won and 10 recoveries on her way to helping the Dash secure yet another clean sheet.

The team kept another clean sheet in large part due to Jane Campbell (The Wall), The Dash keeper picked up her 4th clean sheet of the season with 4 saves on the evening. She now has 19 saves in 540 minutes (about 9 hours) of play this season for Jane, allowing less than .5 goals a game on average (league best). The sure-handed keeper allowed the Dash to walk out of the robust atmosphere of 16k screaming Angel City fans, with a vital point.

Not one but TWO saves by Jane Campbell pic.twitter.com/OV2Vn9AdKL — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 8, 2022

The Dash displayed once again that they are a difficult team to beat, home or away. Houston has little time for reflection as they play again this Sunday evening at home against the Portland Thorns. The Dash are currently in 2nd place in the NWSL standings with 12 points. Acting head coach, Sarah Lowdon, Marissa Viggiano and Jane Campbell spoke to the media after the 0-0 draw Tuesday night. Attached below are the links to highlights of the match, the potgame press conference, and some quotes.

"We are hard to score against."



WE KNOW THAT'S RIGHT #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/zN9BFQN2ee — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) June 8, 2022

Acting head coach Sarah Lowdon

On the message to the team:

“The biggest thing was just to have calm heads. It was fun for both teams but trying to get a hold of the ball was difficult for us. It was just being able to possess the ball through midfield and switch the point of attack. What kind of the general messages and kind of how to exploit them in transition with our outside backs pushing a little bit higher. It was about us being able to keep calm head and keep the ball.”

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell

On staying organized and keeping a clean sheet:

“They were getting a lot of momentum, their crowd was definitely behind them. We couldn’t really hear a thing, in that second half there was the wall behind us. At that rate, we were just trying to stay as organized as possible. They had a few very good looks and good chances. The back six really stepped up and kept a clean sheet. Just trying to keep everybody organized and not falling into all the emotion and the sound of fans.”

Midfielder Marisa Viggiano

On eight points from four road matches:

“I think it’s just our mentality. You know, going into games, whether we’re at home or on the road, we want to be a team that is together, is difficult to break down. So, I think that’s kind of been, you know, what we’re trying to create – as far as identity moving forward. Whether we’re at home or away and four clean sheets now on the season, how important is that as a team, and it seems that the team is really diving into the team defense kind of mindset.”