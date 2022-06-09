Dash duo take home league honors

While the Houston Dash continue their unbeaten run as a team and climb the NWSL standings, two of their players earned individual honors this week. Captain Rachel Daly and Nichelle Prince have both been recognized for their exceptional play.

Daly has been named to the NWSL Best XI for the month of May. The English striker scored in three straight games in May, helping the club get off to the best regular season start in team history. Daly ended the month by becoming the second player in franchise history to reach 100 regular season apperances.

✨ May’s Mighty XI ✨



Your May NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by @Mastercard#AllTheAction — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2022

Yesterday, Canadian Nichelle Prince was named NWSL Player of the Week after scoring a hat trick in the Dash’s 5-0 win over Orlando last week. Prince’s three goals were the first hat trick in club history.

Repeat After Us… NICHELLE PRINCE



Cheers to @nichelleprince7 for taking home @budweiserusa Player of the Week honors @HoustonDash | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/qCChOHW2zf — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 8, 2022

The Dash return to action on Sunday night at PNC Stadium against the Portland Thorns. Houston will look to continue the unbeaten streak against a Portland team they recently defeated on the road.