Breakfast Links - July 1, 2022

Man, the older you get, the faster time seems to pass. I mean, it’s already July! Christmas is pretty much around the corner, ha! Let’s hit the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo failed to get any points from their midweek game against Portland. The team was by far the better team but were unable to back it up with goals. Soccer is unfair like that. Now they will host league newcomer Charlotte FC, Sunday at PNC Stadium. We’re all looking forward to the fireworks. Side note: Hector Herrera landed in Houston on Wednesday and today both media and fan events will be taking place. Make sure you get your tickets for July 9th against FC Dallas before they sell out. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash will be in action tonight at PNC Stadium taking on Kansas City Current. The team will be missing a lot of important pieces due to national team call ups, but have reinforced themselves nicely for the time being. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM CT. Show up and support the ladies. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 will also see action tonight, as they travel to the Bay Area to face off against San Jose Earthquakes 2. The boys are coming off a crucial win and will look to continue to gain points. Dos is currently sitting in 4th place of the Western Conference. Let’s go Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

If the United States end up qualifying for the 2024 Olympics at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, they’ll have to do it without Cade Cowell. The San Jose Earthquakes winger will miss Friday’s semifinal against hosts Honduras - and the final, should the USYNT advance - after receiving a three-game ban due to “violent and unsportsmanlike conduct” following Tuesday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Costa Rica.

Voting for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target ends tonight! Cast your vote now! 26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

The Secondary Transfer Window opens next week and runs from July 7 to August 4. Many big deals like Hector Herrera, Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale are done, who else will make a splash to grab a big name player?

Around the World

There should be a long line of clubs queuing up to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but despite being one of the world’s most recognisable footballers — and one with an incredible goal-scoring record to justify that billing — the Brazil forward has become the superstar that nobody seems to want.

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, will receive an additional $92 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In August, the department said FIFA was going to receive $201 million in compensation for the losses. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption in world soccer.

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Everton forward Richarlison for what is expected to be a club-record fee in the region of £60 million.