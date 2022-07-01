Dynamo 2 look to string together wins with trip to Bay Area: What to watch for

Houston Dynamo 2 will look to make it back-to-back wins tonight after defeating Tacoma Defiance over the weekend. The boys are in the Bay Area and will be taking on S an Jose Earthquakes 2. The first match between the clubs came in the second game in this MLS NEXT Pro inaugural season. Dynamo Dos got the 1-0 win with the lone goal scored by Papa N’Doye. Here are three things to watch for today.

When: Friday, July 1 | 9:30 PM CT Where: Pay Pal Park; San Jose, California Stream: mlsnextpro.com

Keep the streak

Dynamo Dos broke their losing streak over the weekend, as mentioned above, and now head coach Kenny Bundy and the team will look to continue their winning ways at Pay Pal Park. Dynamo Dos currently sit in 4th place of the Western Conference, while San Jose is not far behind in 6th. There are still plenty of games left in the season, but it is worth noting that only the top 4 teams in each conference advance to the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Head coach Kenny Bundy has seen his guys growing as the season hits the midway point. “Improvement. That’s a big one for us is we’ve seen improvement, individual improvement, team improvement,” Bundy said in his press conference this week. “It’s been tough with some of the results. The boys believe that they’re improving, and they’ve seen that they’re improving. It’s exciting that that’s happening right at the midway point in the season.”

Free kick magician

Marcelo Palomino has come up clutch on set pieces this season. He has scored 2 goals from free kicks, both have ended up as match winners. Marcelo has seen his time split between the first team and Dynamo Dos, however, he will be a big component if the team is to be successful tonight along side the midfield group composed of Brooklyn Raines and Juan Castilla.

Defensive strength

Houston Dynamo 2 have scored 19 goals so far this season. However, the team has only conceded 13 goals in 13 matches. They are tied for 3rd in that category in the league with Rochester NY FC. Defensively, the team has been sound, and their performance has kept the boys in close games. They will be without goalkeeper Xavier Valdez who will be disputing the CONCACAF U-20 Championship semi-final today. Captain Talen Maples has shown the ability and leadership to maintain a strong back line.