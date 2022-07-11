Teenage Hadebe named to MLS Team of the Week

Center back Teenage Hadebe earned a spot on this week’s Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 19. The Designated Player scored the latest goal from open play in MLS history, equalizing for the Houston Dynamo in the 90th minute plus 11. Hadebe’s goal gave the Dynamo a point, as the match with FC Dallas finished 2-2.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Hadebe was pushed well forward as the Dynamo were looking for an equalizer deep into stoppage time. Darwin Quintero got the ball at the top of the box and unleashed a shot that Dallas keeper Maarten Paes saved, but gave up a rebound. Somehow, Hadebe beat all the Dallas defenders to the ball and put it in the back of the net to send PNC Stadium into mayhem.

Hadebe spoke after the match about the craziness of the Texas Derby and how he knew he would score. “You know when it is a derby you don’t need to be motivated by anyone or anything,” he said in the postgame. “You need to motivate yourself. I always have fun before the game with my children, we played together before. I told my wife I was going to score. Every time I have the feeling that I can score I always score, I don’t know why. By the end of the season we want to be in the playoffs and I want to help the team reach that goal.”

Hadebe is the seventh Houston Dynamo player named to the Team of the Week this season.