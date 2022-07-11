Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: Player ratings

After each game we’ll be handing out player ratings on a 1 - 10 scale. The Houston Dynamo played a wild one on Saturday night in the Texas Derby, with the match against FC Dallas ending in a 2-2 draw. Let’s have a look at the player ratings from this match. All stats referenced are from fbref.

Starters

Steve Clark – 8

The Houston goalkeeper has saved numerous points for the Dynamo this season. Where would they be without him? Clark conceded 2 goals but made 4 saves, none bigger than stopping Jesus Ferreira 1-on-1 in stoppage time that could have given Dallas a 3-1 lead.

Adam Lundkvist – 7

Lundy is as steady as they come. He put in another solid shift in this match before being replaced by Sam Junqua late. Lundkvist completed 65 of 73 passes and added 4 interceptions on the defensive end.

Teenage Hadebe – 8

While he looked to lose Matt Hedges on Dallas’s opening goal (at least captain Matias Vera let him hear about it afterward), Hadebe saved the Dynamo a point on Saturday with his last gasp goal. Teenage didn’t have a lot of defensive actions this match but he led the team with 88 touches, 80 completed passes, and 70 carries. Hadebe was named to the MLS Team of the Week for his performance.

Daniel Steres – 6

Steres got another start and looked to have given the Dynamo a late lead with a header. That goal wasn’t to be and otherwise the veteran defender had a decent game. He did complete all 57 of his passes and led the team with 3 tackles.

Zeca – 7

Earlier last week, Matt Doyle from MLSsoccer.com called Zeca the worst defensive fullback in the league. He’s probably not the worst but defense is definitely secondary for the Brazilian. Zeca had an incredible 16 progressive carries Saturday night bombing up and down the right wing.

Coco Carrasquilla – 8

Coco had a couple of good chances in front of goal, finishing with 0.5 expected goals on the night. Where the Panamanian excels is in the midfield and linking the team together, and he looked even more comfortable after the introduction of Hector Herrera. It is going to be fun to see what Coco can do alongside HH the remainder of the season.

Matias Vera – 7

The Argentine wore the armband as captain Saturday night and put in a strong performance. In typical Vera fashion, he completed 53 of 55 passes and had 11 pressures. He came off late for Beto Avila as the Dynamo were looking for a winner (or equalizer).

Memo Rodriguez – 6

When Memo flashes, he really flashes, and he had a couple of “oh so close” moments against Dallas. Memo came off after 54 minutes for Herrera but while he was on the pitch, he had a couple of good looks on goal, including a free kick that was tipped over the bar by Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Fafa Picault – 7

Fafa returned to the starting lineup and showed off his incredible pace for over 100 minutes. Picault is never one to shy away from a scuffle and he was in the middle of some of the “discussions” at the end of the match. Say what you want about the guy, but when he is between those white lines, he gives everything he has.

Darwin Quintero – 7

Maybe the most surprising thing about Quintero’s match Saturday was he played the entire match, with the crazy long second-half stoppage time. Darwin worked his tail off, with 13 pressures and 4 shots, both leading the team. With his age and the shift he put in this weekend, it would be a surprise to see him in the starting lineup tomorrow in Austin.

Sebastian Ferreira – 6

The Dynamo’s big-money striker just is not getting the service he needs. Ferreira has just 20 touches in 54 minutes before being taken off for Thor Ulfarsson. With the transfer window now open, Pat Onstad and the front office will be looking for more help up front to get the most out of the Paraguayan talisman.

Subs

Hector Herrera – 8

Quite a few people were upset Herrera didn’t start in this match but when he did come on for his debut, he did not disappoint. The Mexican international was 14 of 15 on medium range passes (15 to 30 yards) and 8 of 10 on long passes (more than 30 yards). Herrera only played 36 minutes and stoppage time, but he bossed the midfield and got the Dynamo back into the match after his introduction.

Thor Ulfarsson – 8

The rookie came off the bench and scored the first Dynamo goal, one he told us after the match was “kind of just right place, right spot.” Thor is still growing into a professional but make no doubt about it, the kid can finish in front of goal.

Sam Junqua – N/A

Beto Avila – N/A

Griffin Dorsey – N/A

Junqua, Avila, and Dorsey came on late and didn’t get involved in the match too much.