Dash vs Red Stars: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash picked up a big 4-1 win at home Saturday night over the Chicago Red Stars. Ebony Salmon scored her first three goals for the club while also notching the second hat-trick in Dash history. Joelle Anderson scored her first professional goal in second half stoppage time to cap off the night.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 4 – 1 Chicago Red Stars

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium

Referee: Samantha Martinez

Assistants: Katarzyna Wasiak, Ashlee Varnson

Fourth Official: Estefania Estrada

Attendance: 4,637

Weather: 93 degrees, partly cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Ebony Salmon (Shea Groom) 11’

HOU: Ebony Salmon (Natalie Jacobs) 45+1’

HOU: Ebony Salmon (Ryan Gareis) 55’

CHI: Sam Fisher (unassisted) 88’

HOU: Joelle Anderson (Cali Farquarson) 90+3’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Lindsey Harris; Katie Naughton (c), Ally Prisock, Natalie Jacobs, Elizabeth Eddy (Haley Hanson 60’); Shea Groom (Paulina Gramaglia 84), Marisa Viggiano, Emily Ogle; Ebony Salmon (Cali Farquharson 84), Maria Sanchez (Joelle Anderson 74), Ryan Gareis (Bri Visalli 74)

Unused Substitutes: Kayla Hamric, Maegan Rosa, Ella Dederick, Machaela George, Maegan Rosa

Total shots: 15 (Ebony Salmon 4)

Shots on goal: 10 (Ebony Salmon 4)

Fouls: 14 (Shea Groom 3)

Offside: 2 (Maria Sanchez and Ryan Gareis tied with 1 each)

Corner kicks: 6

Saves: 5 (Lindsey Harris 5)

Chicago Red Stars: Emily Boyd; Zoe Morse, Amanda Kowalski, Tatum Milazzo; Vanessa DiBernardo (c), Danny Colaprico; Sarah Griffith (Sam Fisher 57), Rachel Hill, Yuki Nagasato, Arin Wright (Sarah Luebbert 58), Ella Stevens (Ava Cook 58)

Unused substitutes: Mikenna McManus, Bridgette Skiba, Channing Foster, Alyssa Mautz, Jill Aguilera, Emily Garnier

Total shots: 21 (Arin Wright, Sarah Griffith, Ella Stevens and Ava Cook tied with 1 each)

Shots on goal: 6 (Arin Wright, Ella Stevens, Ava Cook, Danielle Colaprico, Jillienne Aguilera and Sam Fisher tied with 1 each)

Fouls: 4 (Tatumn Milazzo, Danielle Colaprico, Yuki Nagasoto and Ella Stevens tied with 1 each)

Offside: 3 (Ava Cook 2)

Corner kicks: 8

Saves: 6 (Emily Boyd 6)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the performance of the team:

“I thought they were excellent. I think they stuck to the game plan, I think the game plan worked. For me the target was to convince them what I asked them to do is going to help them enjoy on the pitch and win football games and it’s going to make our fans enjoy. I think we could see that tonight. Obviously, there are certian names that will get the highlights, that’s the way football is, but the team was outstanding. The week of work reflected today what we’ve been doing. I said the other day in the press conference, I was really pleased with the effort from everyone. I think the commitment and attitude from everyone today was outstanding.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD EBONY SALMON

On the team’s performance over the whole 90 minutes:

“I think that’s the kind of team performance that we’ve been looking forover the past two weeks that we haven’t got. Obviously, getting the win is really important for us, especially after the loss to Orlando last week and tying the week before that. I think for me, Juan has come in and he’s implemented a lot of new things and for us as a group it was a lot to take on this week. I think it shows out there tonight that we’ve listened, we’ve put in the work, and we’ve come out with a 4-1 win because of that.

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD JOELLE ANDERSON

On the win and how the team performed:

“I thought that was just a huge team win. From the first minute you could tell that we came to play. We had a game plan we wanted to execute and I thought did their role so well and you could just tell from the very beginning that we wanted to win this game and we weren’t going to walk away with anything but three points. It was just an amazing team effort tonight, from Ebony getting her hat-trick, it was just all-around a great team performance.”

Full post-match press conference with highlights