Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Times have been rough for Houston Dynamo FC as they’ve fallen to 12th place in the Western Conference and are on a four game winless stretch. Following a midweek loss to Austin FC, they’ll remain on the road this time travelling to the West Coast to take on a somewhat rival in what we at DT have dubbed the “Bayou-Bay Clash” as they face the San Jose Earthquakes. The Quakes have also been in relatively rough shape during the 2022 campaign as they occupy the 13th place in the Western Conference. However, they’re coming off a historic win over the LA Galaxy during the midweek and are unbeaten in their previous three fixtures. This will be a good test for Paulo Nagamura to help right the ship and his success will largely be determined by how he lines up his side in his usual 4-3-3.

This should be a fairly straight forward lineup given the recent results so a strong XI should be expected and that begins with veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark at the back holding things down. In front of him we have to expect Adam Lundkvist at left back and Zeca on the right side. The center back pairing is a little more difficult to predict, but Teenage Hadebe is a lock to start and I think we’ll see Daniel Steres start next to him. If it isn’t Steres it could be Tim Parker or Ethan Bartlow.

The midfield has become, or will become, more predictable with the arrival of Héctor Herrera who was a halftime substitute in the midweek game. In the most defensive midfield position we should see Matías Vera. In front of him I’d expect Herrera as the box-to-box midfielder and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla as the 10 and more attacking minded midfielder.

Up top Sebastián Ferreira should be expected to be our number 9 center forward and I think Darwin Quintero is next to him on one of the wings. His partner is more difficult to predict with a number of options. Fafà Picault seems to have regained some favor by Nagamura which could be a possibility along with the emergence of the rookie Thorleifur Úlfarsson. I think Nagamura may lean towards Picault, but we could see Thor starting instead.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just my personal prediction for who I think will start on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes, but we want to know who you think will or should start tonight. Let us know below.