The Houston Dynamo vs the San Jose Earthquakes how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Dynamo vs Earthquakes along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo FC Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the San Jose Earthquakes

What

Houston Dynamo FC have been in a spiral in their winless in four streak and hope to break that following their midweek loss to Austin FC. They’ll remain on the road this time heading to PayPal Park to take on the San Jose Earthquakes. This is an important meeting for both teams as the Dynamo sit in 12th place with the Earthquakes in 13th in the Western Conference. However, it’s important with the Dynamo needing to pull out of their slump while the Earthquakes have begun to find their footing in the 2022 campaign. To check out a more in depth preview of the game, check out our things to look for.

When

July 17th at 8:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineup

Lineups

