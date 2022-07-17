The Houston Dynamo vs the San Jose Earthquakes how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo FC have been in a spiral in their winless in four streak and hope to break that following their midweek loss to Austin FC. They’ll remain on the road this time heading to PayPal Park to take on the San Jose Earthquakes. This is an important meeting for both teams as the Dynamo sit in 12th place with the Earthquakes in 13th in the Western Conference. However, it’s important with the Dynamo needing to pull out of their slump while the Earthquakes have begun to find their footing in the 2022 campaign. To check out a more in depth preview of the game, check out our things to look for.
July 17th at 8:30 PM CT
Here we go, y'all— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 17, 2022
Who we're rolling with out in Cali #DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/KAwR4ZFWfO— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 18, 2022
Protect this house. #VamosSJ pic.twitter.com/vTiYMZpjjP— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 18, 2022
