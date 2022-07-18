Breakfast Links - July 18, 2022

What an awesome weekend we had as Houston soccer fans! Let’s take that positivity to the start of the week. Don’t let Monday ruin it! Here are the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo had us on the edge of our seat last night. Even down 1-0, the energy was on the Dynamo’s side. Sebastian Ferreira came in off the bench and scored to tie the match. Seven minutes, later young Thor Ulfarsson grabbed another goal to complete the comeback and add another dub to the record. That’s now seven wins this season with three on the road. This is how you rebuild a club, change the culture and the mentality. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done but, be hopeful Houston Dynamo fans. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash also got another big win. Even with a few players out due to international duty, the return of Maria Sanchez gave them a shot of much needed adrenaline. Ebony Salmon scored, not just her first goal in orange, but a hat-trick to open her account in Houston. Joelle Anderson scored the 4th goal, and the first of her career, to seal the deal for the ladies and new interim head coach Juan Carlos Amorós. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 got the weekend started as they faced off with North Texas SC Friday night. The match didn’t lack goals as it ended with a 3-3 score line at the end of regulation. The Houston goals came from Marcelo Palomino and a brace by Isaiah LeFlore. Dyna Dos picked up 2 points after hitting all their penalties. Let’s go Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

The newest LAFC signing, Gareth Bale, was subbed on in the 72nd minute for Cristian Arango in the clash against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park Sunday night with the Black & Gold up 2-1 at the time. Despite making his debut on the road, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hostpurt superstar was welcomed by a sold-out Nashville crowd and a vocal traveling contingent of LAFC supporters.

Cucho Hernandez is off to a scorching start in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew’s record signing already making history with his fourth goal in three matches, helping lead his new squad to a 2-0 Hell is Real win over FC Cincinnati Sunday night.

At this point, it’s simply what’s expected of Emanuel Reynoso. Minnesota United’s star midfielder provided his third brace of the season in as many weeks during Saturday night’s 2-0 win over D.C. United, moving the 2022 MLS All-Star to nine goals and five assists on the year.

Around the World

Canada’s women’s national team defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the second CONCACAF W Championship semifinal Thursday, setting up the defending Olympic gold medalists in a much-anticipated final battle against the United States on Monday at Estadio BBVA. It will be a daunting challenge against the U.S., as both teams have gone undefeated at this tourney without conceding a goal. But then again, when was the last time the USWNT lost a match? It was to this Canadian squad at the semifinal round at the delayed Tokyo 2020 games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he found the intrusion of Amazon’s cameras last season “demanding” and is yet to see the final documentary due to air next month. Sources have told ESPN that the Gunners received around £11million to become the latest subject of the company’s “All or Nothing” series as film crews captured the club’s 2021-22 campaign in full. The first episodes are due to be released on August 4.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Eredivisie champions Ajax, the club announced on Sunday. Martinez will sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford to reunite with former manager Erik ten Hag in a deal worth an initial €57.37 million, which could rise to €67.37m through variables. The move is subject to a medical.