Dynamo vs Earthquakes: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo picked up a much needed win on Sunday night, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at PayPal Park. Houston went behind a goal in the 53rd minute but substitute Sebastian Ferreira leveled the score after 71 minutes and rookie Thor Ulfarsson scored the winner in the 76th minute to give the Dynamo their third road win of the season.

MATCH SUMMARY

San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Venue: PayPal Park - San Jose, California

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 13,445

Weather: 70 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ: Jackson Yueill (unassisted) 53’

HOU: Sebastian Ferreira (Fafa Picault) 71’

HOU: Thor Ulfarsson (Darwin Quintero) 76’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Tim Parker (caution; foul) 28’

HOU: Matias Vera (caution; foul) 43’

SJ: Jamiro Monteiro (caution; foul) 45’

HOU: Fafa Picault (caution; time wasting) 90’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera (Sebas Ferreira 69’), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Ethan Bartlow 90+2’), Héctor Herrera (C); Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez 80’), Thor Úlfarsson (Tyler Pasher 80’), Fafa Picault (Darwin Cerén 90+1’)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Sam Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Zeca

Total shots: 13 (Fafa Picault 3)

Shots on goal: 4 (Thor Ulfarsson 2)

Fouls: 12 (Matias Vera 3)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 7

Saves: 4 (Steve Clark 4)

San Jose Earthquakes: James Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Nathan, Tommy Thompson; Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Jack Skahan 83’), Jackson Yueill (C); Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell 70’), Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza

Unused substitutes: Matt Bersano, Jan Gregus, William Richmond, Oskar Agren, Ousseni Bouda, Niko Tsakiris

Total shots: 16 (Cristian Espinoza 4)

Shots on goal: 6 (Cristian Espinoze and Paul Marie tied with 2 each)

Fouls: 6 (Jamiro Monteiro, Paul Marie, and Tommy Thompson tied with 2 each)

Offside: 2 (Jamiro Monteiro and Jeremy Ebobisse tied with 1 each)

Corner kicks: 8

Saves: 2 (James Marcinkowski 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On the team’s performance team:

“Very solid performance. We needed this this result really, really bad. Having a little bit more insight into the game, this was a very even game for 90 minutes. It was a game that we knew what San Jose was going to bring. We did well defensively in terms of denying (Jamiro) Montero time on the ball and balls in behind for (Cristian) Espinoza, who has great movement up front. Jeremy Ebobisse as well. Two solid halves. First half, we had some good chances in the beginning of the game with Fafa (Picault). Again, a very, very even first half. Second half, we were dictating the play a little bit more. We have a couple of chances early on in the second half and then we end up conceding a set piece goal, which in my opinion it wasn’t a foul. But we concede a set piece goal. Then after that I think the guys were really resilient and really, really stepped up and showed that again, it’s one thing that this group has been showing and showing that whenever we go down, we never give up. We never put our heads down. I think today again on the road, was a brilliant performance by everyone to get our chances the way that we got them, off pressure, off going and pressing San Jose and putting them under pressure and winning the ball in the offensive half. Forcing them to turn the ball over and great to finish the first one from a great pass from Fafa to Sebas (Ferreira). Also from Darwin Quintero to Thor (Ulfarsson). At the end of the game, the last 5-10 minutes, it was just about closing the game and denying everything from San Jose. Very, very pleased with performance and very, very happy. We have another road win, which shows our team is a solid team and that goes back to what I’ve been saying, we just got to make sure that we build from this game and make our home field a more dominant field – because we can get results on the road.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD THOR ULFARSSON

On coming from behind to win:

“It’s huge. We believe it every single time, but now we accomplished it and especially away from home – this is very big. Going forward we know it’s about connecting wins in this league and that can propel you far in standings. So we’re going to make a push now.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER TIM PARKER

On his goal-line save:

“I was just saying in there (the locker room), sometimes a little bit of luck. Obviously, we give the ball away in a not ideal spot. I kind of just sniff out the danger and obviously I try to just make myself as big as I can in that goal. Fortunately for me, and obviously the rest of the guys, that it hits me and then we’re able to capitalize on it in the next couple of minutes and score that go ahead goal.”

Highlight and full press-conference