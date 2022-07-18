Tim Parker named to MLS Team of the Week

Houston Dynamo center back Tim Parker earned a spot on this week’s Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 21. Parker had a huge block on the goal line to keep the score at 1-1 in the second half. Minutes later the Dynamo would score the go-ahead goal through Thor Ulfarsson and go on to win the match 2-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The full Team of the Week is below.

A bad giveaway in the back by the Dynamo led to a glorious chance for the Earthquakes to regain the lead. The ball found Jeremy Ebobisse alone in front of goal with what looked like an open net. Parker came sliding in at the last second, across the goal to deny the shot and keep the game tied at 1.

Parker spoke after the match abouhis clearance and what it meant to the team. “I was just saying in there, sometimes a little bit of luck. Obviously, we give the ball away in a not ideal spot. I kind of just sniff out the danger and obviously I try to just make myself as big as I can in that goal. Fortunately for me, and obviously the rest of the guys, that it hits me and then we’re able to capitalize on it in the next couple of minutes and score that go ahead goal.”

Parker is the eighth Houston Dynamo player named to the Team of the Week this season.