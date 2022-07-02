KC Current knock off Houston Dash 2-1

The Houston Dash returned from the international break to take on the Kansas City Current atPNC Stadium. With a number of starters still out on international duty, Houston struggled to get going and fell by a final score of 2-1.

The game got off to a good start with both teams finding their feet after some extended time off. Neither team able to find the back of the net, with a few chances on both ends. Ebony Salmon was able to break behind the defense a couple of times but could not finish. The score remained 0-0 until the 42nd minute.

A corner kick for Kansas City would end up being recycled in to the box. The cross was sent back in and Shea Groom got in front of the ball to block it. The referee pointed to the spot for a hand ball on Groom, resulting in a penalty kick for the Current. Lo’eau LaBonta would find the back of the net, beating Jane Campbell down the middle, to make it 1-0 at the half.

After the match, acting head coach Sarah Lowdon spoke aboout the team’s mentality after the penalty and going in to the half down a goal. “Yeah, I mean I think you know listen at halftime we were in this game like I thought we had some really good spells of possession,” Lowdon said. “I thought we created some really good opportunities we just didn’t have that finish and I think that’s kind of been the story in the other games too. The penalty, we are still in that game. It happens right before halftime it felt like we actually played them at their place and we got a penalty right before halftime so it changes obviously a little bit at halftime in terms of kind of the message but again the second goal kills us. It’s just, it’s tough to concede right after the second half and yeah, again I think we definitely created more opportunities in the second half and just unfortunate that we couldn’t get something out of this game tonight.”

The Dash needed to rebound in the second half but the deficit was doubled in the first minute after the break. A goal in the 46th minute by Hailie Mace would make it 2-0 to the Current and give Houston an uphill battle.

Houston fought until the end. Ryan Gareis’ cross deep into stoppage time was defelcted in for an own goal by Elizabeth Ball to make it 2-1 Kansas City. The final whistle would blow not long after and that would be the final score.

Ebony Salmon had some good chances in her debut, after being acquired in a trade with Racing Louisville earlier this week, but she was unable to find the back of the net. “For me it is always good that I am getting the most goal scoring opportunities,” Salmon said after the match. But I have to make sure that I am taking chances and clinically in front of the goal.”

The Dash travel to Orlando to face the Orlando Pride for their next match on Friday, July 8. That game will stream on Twitch. The next home match is Saturday, July 16 against the Chicago Red Stars.*